Highland road closed following two-car crash

A crash involving two cars has closed a road near the Highland village of Carrbridge this evening.

The crash occurred on the A938 road between Achnahannet and Duthil, close to the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

Emergency services, including police and fire, were dispatched to the scene at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, March 25.

The fire services deployed three appliances to the scene.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Police confirmed the A938 road has been closed to traffic as a result of the crash and is urging motorists to avoid the area.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

