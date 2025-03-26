Man dies in two-car crash near Carrbridge

A 52-year-old man has died in a crash on the A838 at Achnahannet, near the A9.

Police received a report of a collision involving an Audi Q5 and a Vauxhall Astra around 8:35pm on Tuesday, March 25.

Emergency services attended and the 52-year-old male driver of the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall Astra and three passengers were not injured.

The road was closed for nearly eight hours to allow for investigations to take place.

It reopened around 4am on Wednesday, March 26.

Appeal following fatal crash on A838 at Achnahannet

Sergeant Ewan Calder from Highlands and Islands Roads Policing said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash or anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2934 of 25 March, 2025.