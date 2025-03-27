1 King Street, Kirkwall: An ‘eyesore’ or a ‘thing of beauty’?

Councillors in Orkney have given permission for work to go ahead at a building a local councillor dubbed “the worst building in Kirkwall East”.

The local council’s planning committee met this week and approved plans to strip the slate roof from 1 King Street.

Permission was also given for the building’s owner, Lyall Harray, to demolish the rear extension made of corrugated iron sheeting.

However, the walls of the original part of the building, which dates back to the mid-19th century, will remain untouched.

Last year, plans were submitted by Mr Harray which would have seen the building flattened with new houses built on the site.

Kirkwall building’s extension will be torn down

However, with the building part of the conservation area, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said it still contributed and should stay standing.

As such, Mr Harray’s plans were refused.

He and his agent, surveyor Stephen Omand, appealed the planning decision to the Scottish Government.

But following a site visit, the government’s reporter sided with HES.

Today, the council’s planning committee only viewed plans for the building’s roof and extension.

But they did not make any decision on the longer-term plans for the building, which will have to come in a future planning application.

Objection over concerns of damage to the original building

There was one objection to the plans, on the grounds that the original building could be damaged if the site was not made wind or watertight.

However, a condition of the planning permission is that it will be protected during the works.

As such, the council’s planning department recommended that councillors grant permission.

The fate of 1 King Street has carried some strong opinions with it.

Member of the planning committee, councillor John Ross Scott excused himself from today’s meeting, declaring an interest.

He said his neutrality has “gone out the window”, having publicly called the building “an eyesore” and “the worst building in Kirkwall East”.

While Mr Harray did not speak at today’s meeting, his agent Mr Omand made his frustrations clear.

‘Apparently, this building is a thing of beauty’ – applicant’s agent vents frustration at previous decisions

He said: “Apparently, this building is a thing of beauty and we’re not allowed to demolish it.

After planning committee chair Owen Tierney asked if the building was “fit” to have a new roof installed, Mr Omand added:

“I’ve condemned that building more times than I can remember, the engineer condemned it, we all condemned it.

“The whole of Kirkwall condemned it.

“But, because it’s in the conservation area and we wanted full demolition, it had to go by HES.

“They said it was a thing of beauty.

“That’s the story, that’s why we weren’t allowed to demolish.

“Then, a reporter came up and agreed with them.

“I’ve got 52 years of surveying experience with buildings in Orkney. They totally ignored what I said.

“That’s the system we have to deal with and we have to accept it.”

Historic Environment Scotland were invited to respond to Mr Omand’s comments.

It said all of its consultation responses surrounding the building are publicly available on the council’s planning portal here.