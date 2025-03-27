1 King Street, Kirkwall: An ‘eyesore’ or a ‘thing of beauty’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

1 King Street, Kirkwall: An ‘eyesore’ or a ‘thing of beauty’?

Permission has been given for work on Kirkwall's 'eyesore' building – but the original structure will remain standing.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Kirkwall
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. Planning application for demolition of 1 King Street to goes to Scottish Ministers Picture shows; 1 King Street, Kirkwall. Kirkwall. Andrew Stewart/DCT Media Date; 05/09/2024

Councillors in Orkney have given permission for work to go ahead at a building a local councillor dubbed “the worst building in Kirkwall East”.

The local council’s planning committee met this week and approved plans to strip the slate roof from 1 King Street.

Permission was also given for the building’s owner, Lyall Harray, to demolish the rear extension made of corrugated iron sheeting.

However, the walls of the original part of the building, which dates back to the mid-19th century, will remain untouched.

Last year, plans were submitted by Mr Harray which would have seen the building flattened with new houses built on the site.

Kirkwall building’s extension will be torn down

However, with the building part of the conservation area, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said it still contributed and should stay standing.

As such, Mr Harray’s plans were refused.

He and his agent, surveyor Stephen Omand, appealed the planning decision to the Scottish Government.

The back of 1 King Street, showing the extension. Kirkwall, Orkney. Andrew Stewart/DC THomson.

But following a site visit, the government’s reporter sided with HES.

Today, the council’s planning committee only viewed plans for the building’s roof and extension.

But they did not make any decision on the longer-term plans for the building, which will have to come in a future planning application.

Objection over concerns of damage to the original building

There was one objection to the plans, on the grounds that the original building could be damaged if the site was not made wind or watertight.

However, a condition of the planning permission is that it will be protected during the works.

As such, the council’s planning department recommended that councillors grant permission.

The fate of 1 King Street has carried some strong opinions with it.

Member of the planning committee, councillor John Ross Scott excused himself from today’s meeting, declaring an interest.

He said his neutrality has “gone out the window”, having publicly called the building “an eyesore” and “the worst building in Kirkwall East”.

While Mr Harray did not speak at today’s meeting, his agent Mr Omand made his frustrations clear.

‘Apparently, this building is a thing of beauty’ – applicant’s agent vents frustration at previous decisions

He said: “Apparently, this building is a thing of beauty and we’re not allowed to demolish it.

After planning committee chair Owen Tierney asked if the building was “fit” to have a new roof installed, Mr Omand added:

“I’ve condemned that building more times than I can remember, the engineer condemned it, we all condemned it.

“The whole of Kirkwall condemned it.

“But, because it’s in the conservation area and we wanted full demolition, it had to go by HES.

“They said it was a thing of beauty.

“That’s the story, that’s why we weren’t allowed to demolish.

“Then, a reporter came up and agreed with them.

“I’ve got 52 years of surveying experience with buildings in Orkney. They totally ignored what I said.

“That’s the system we have to deal with and we have to accept it.”

Historic Environment Scotland were invited to respond to Mr Omand’s comments.

It said all of its consultation responses surrounding the building are publicly available on the council’s planning portal here.

