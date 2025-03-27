Highland Council scraps plan to ban camper vans from overnight NC500 stays

Highland Council have scrapped councillor plans to ban camper vans from overnight stays in Sutherland car parks.

Councillors had been vocal on the impact anti-social behaviour and dumping of waste has had on local residents.

It means two Sutherland car parks will still welcome camper vans and motorhomes to stay the night.

Enforcement of the ban, forcing overnight visitors to move along, would’ve cost the council up to £41k.

Which car parks were at risk?

There are two Highland Council car parks, one in Durness and one in Golspie which will continue to allow overnight stays.

Both car parks lie on the NC500 route and host camper vans at a cost of £10 a night.

Overnight visitors could only park for one night and then were not allowed to return for 72 hours.

A map of council car parks under the council’s motorhome parking scheme – note the two sites in Durness and Golspie that were at risk of rejecting overnight visitors.

Ban hoped to stop unruly campers

The ban was to cost up to £41k but Sutherland councillors believed this was worth it.

Councillors referenced “inappropriate waste disposal” and “anti-social behaviour” from overnight visitors as reasons for bringing forward the ban.

The ban was first discussed at a Sutherland committee by local councillors Richard Gale and Jim McGillivray.

What happens now?

Councillor Michael Baird previously said camper vans and motorhomes would have been directed to campsites with dedicated facilities.

Council officers had also stated said the ban could have ‘unintended consequences’ by forcing motorhomes into other rural areas.

They said “displaced motorhomes” choosing to wild camp could have an “adverse impact” on biodiversity in the region.

Now, no further action will be taken following the ruling in the council chambers.

