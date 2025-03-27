Highland Council scraps plan to ban camper vans from overnight NC500 stays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Highlands & Islands

Highland Council scraps plan to ban camper vans from overnight NC500 stays

Visitors will still be able to park overnight in two council car parks despite concerns of antisocial behaviour and dumping of waste.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Keiss in Caithness, on the NC500. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Keiss in Caithness, on the NC500. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland Council have scrapped councillor plans to ban camper vans from overnight stays in Sutherland car parks.

Councillors had been vocal on the impact anti-social behaviour and dumping of waste has had on local residents.

It means two Sutherland car parks will still welcome camper vans and motorhomes to stay the night.

Enforcement of the ban, forcing overnight visitors to move along, would’ve cost the council up to £41k.

Which car parks were at risk?

There are two Highland Council car parks, one in Durness and one in Golspie which will continue to allow overnight stays.

Both car parks lie on the NC500 route and host camper vans at a cost of £10 a night.

Overnight visitors could only park for one night and then were not allowed to return for 72 hours.

A map of council car parks under the council’s motorhome parking scheme – note the two sites in Durness and Golspie that were at risk of rejecting overnight visitors.

Ban hoped to stop unruly campers

The ban was to cost up to £41k but Sutherland councillors believed this was worth it.

Golspie Shore Car Park. Supplied by Google.

Councillors referenced “inappropriate waste disposal” and “anti-social behaviour” from overnight visitors as reasons for bringing forward the ban.

The ban was first discussed at a Sutherland committee by local councillors Richard Gale and Jim McGillivray.

Durness Village Tourist Info Car Park. Supplied by Google Maps.

What happens now?

Councillor Michael Baird previously said camper vans and motorhomes would have been directed to campsites with dedicated facilities.

Council officers had also stated said the ban could have ‘unintended consequences’ by forcing motorhomes into other rural areas.

They said “displaced motorhomes” choosing to wild camp could have an “adverse impact” on biodiversity in the region.

Now, no further action will be taken following the ruling in the council chambers.

Conversation