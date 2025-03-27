RSPB weighs in on Kirkwall bonfire’s future as charity supports a change of venue

The RSPB has called for the annual Kirkwall bonfire and fireworks display to be moved to protect wildlife.

For decades, the popular event has been held at the Peedie Sea, near the centre of town.

But concerns that swans particularly were left distressed by the event sparked a row over the location.

Now, the future of the event as a whole has been called into question after the local Rotary Club stepped back from its organising role.

And for the first time, the RSPB has given its take on the situation.

Kirkwall bonfire: What happened in 2023?

Concerns were raised about the effect the bonfire and fireworks were having on the local swans back in November 2023.

An online petition was set up, asking for changes to the event to be implemented, which gained over 600 signatures within 24 hours.

The bonfire went ahead at the peedie sea last year, but was scaled back with quieter fireworks and a smaller bonfire.

However, campaign group Team Swan said this wasn’t enough and the birds were still being noticeably distressed by the event.

RSPB: Location should be changed

Now, a local representative for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RPSB) has given the charity’s view.

Senior conservation officer Alex Foulkes said it feels the event should be moved.

He said: “Our view is that the event probably should have been moved after the 2023 event and should be moved in the future.

“But we will support that process. We want to be very constructive in the process of helping the organisers find another location.

“We don’t want to be the fun police. It is a popular event for the community.

“We respect the people involved and respect that they are doing this on a voluntary basis.”

Will there be a Kirkwall bonfire and fireworks display this year?

Kirkwall’s bonfire and fireworks display had been organised by The Rotary Club for around 30 years.

It had taken on the bulk of the work, with help from other organisations and volunteers, on behalf of the Kirkwall and St Ola Community Council.

However, the club felt that the location is likely to change and, with an ageing membership, it was a good time to stand down from its role.

As things stand, Orkney Islands Council and the community council are looking into where else the bonfire could be held.

Their findings will be revealed at the next community council meeting in May.

In the meantime, someone else will need to be found to take on the Rotary Club’s role.

Chair of the community council Tom Rendall issued a statement earlier this week.

He said, with seven months to go until the next bonfire night, he believes there will still be an event.

But he acknowledges work must be accelerated to identify a suitable site to host it.

What needs to happen now?

He has asked members of the public to come forward with their suggestions for where the Bonfire event could take place.

Mr Foulkes said other wildlife could be affected at the Peedie Sea.

He added: “It’s not just swans. They are important, but there is a lot of other bird life throughout the year.

“Holding the bonfire and fireworks display significantly impacts bird life. So, we think they should look at other sites.

“Our approach is not to condemn what’s been done in the past for the event. We want to work with organisers to find a new location.”

Amid claims that there was no evidence of long-term harm to the swans, Mr Foulkes disagreed.

He said: “An event like that can have a long-term impact on birds and other animals. This is especially true when there’s young involved.

There is evidence of long-term harm to birds and other animals, says RSPB

“We’ve seen evidence of this elsewhere.

“There was a recent case in Edinburgh where a red panda was so traumatised it died in the zoo.

“So, it can have a significant impact on the likelihood that wildlife will not continue to use that site.

“This risk would be mitigated if we were to move the event to a site where birds aren’t roosting.”