Kirkwall town centre set to get a new ‘boarding house’

Orkney Islands Council’s planning committee has granted permission for a building in Kirkwall town centre to become a “boarding house.”

At a committee meeting this week, councillors unanimously backed the plans for 3 Castle Street.

The council’s planning manager, Jamie Macvie, admitted the term “boarding house” sounds “slightly unusual” and “old-fashioned”.

However, he explained to the committee it will be a premises where people can check themselves into one of its en-suite rooms without any staff being present..

Mr Macvie compared this to a hotel, which, in contrast, would have a staffed reception, or a hostel, which would have communal areas.

The applicant for the plans was John McGregor Construction.

Along with the change of use, the plans include installing replacement doors and windows and an air source heat pump.

The building was previously used as a social club, a shop, and a café at different times.

More recently, permission was granted to turn the building into three flats.

However, these plans were never completed, and it was never used as such.

Plans approved but councillor finds concept ‘curious’

There was one objection to the boarding house plans from a member of the public.

This was based on a number of issues, including the rapid growth of short-term lets in Orkney and the impact that’s having on Kirkwall’s housing provision.

However, this was not deemed to justify refusal by the council’s planning officers and so was recommended for approval.

Councillor Leslie Manson said he had no “showstopper concerns” but found the boarding house concept “curious”.

He asked if there are “safeguards” against the abuse of an ungoverned accommodation such as this.

The hypothetical examples Mr Manson gave of such abuse were “crowding in half a dozen folk” and “sneaking in a microwave cooker or small oven”.

Mr Macvie said there probably wouldn’t be such safeguards through the planning process, but the plans would have to comply with normal building regulations.

Otherwise, responsibility would fall to the business operator.

While Mr Manson may have raised this query, he did not oppose the planning application.

As such, it was unanimously approved.