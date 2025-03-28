Kirkwall town centre set to get a new ‘boarding house’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Kirkwall town centre set to get a new ‘boarding house’

Planning permission has been granted for 3 Castle Street to become a boarding house – a type of self check-in accommodation.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Kirkwall
3 Castle Street in Kirkwall. Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson.

Orkney Islands Council’s planning committee has granted permission for a building in Kirkwall town centre to become a “boarding house.”

At a committee meeting this week, councillors unanimously backed the plans for 3 Castle Street.

The council’s planning manager, Jamie Macvie, admitted the term “boarding house” sounds “slightly unusual” and “old-fashioned”.

However, he explained to the committee it will be a premises where people can check themselves into one of its en-suite rooms without any staff being present..

Mr Macvie compared this to a hotel, which, in contrast, would have a staffed reception, or a hostel, which would have communal areas.

The applicant for the plans was John McGregor Construction.

Along with the change of use, the plans include installing replacement doors and windows and an air source heat pump.

The building was previously used as a social club, a shop, and a café at different times.

More recently, permission was granted to turn the building into three flats.

However, these plans were never completed, and it was never used as such.

Plans approved but councillor finds concept ‘curious’

There was one objection to the boarding house plans from a member of the public.

This was based on a number of issues, including the rapid growth of short-term lets in Orkney and the impact that’s having on Kirkwall’s housing provision.

However, this was not deemed to justify refusal by the council’s planning officers and so was recommended for approval.

Councillor Leslie Manson said he had no “showstopper concerns” but found the boarding house concept “curious”.

He asked if there are “safeguards” against the abuse of an ungoverned accommodation such as this.

The hypothetical examples Mr Manson gave of such abuse were “crowding in half a dozen folk” and “sneaking in a microwave cooker or small oven”.

Mr Macvie said there probably wouldn’t be such safeguards through the planning process, but the plans would have to comply with normal building regulations.

Otherwise, responsibility would fall to the business operator.

While Mr Manson may have raised this query, he did not oppose the planning application.

As such, it was unanimously approved.

