Oban ferry worker fighting for life after B&B explosion in Italy

An Oban ferry worker is in hospital in Rome after he was injured in a gas explosion while on holiday in the Italian capital.

Grant Paterson works on the CalMac ferry MV Clansman between Oban and the Western Isles.

The 54-year-old is employed as a senior member of the onboard catering team for the ferry operator and lives in East Kilbride.

While holidaying in Italy, he was critically injured after an explosion at the B&B where he was staying on March 22.

Mr Paterson was reportedly travelling alone and arrived in Rome just a few days before the explosion.

Since the incident, he has been confined to a hospital bed at Sant’Eugenio Hospital, having suffered third-degree burns, according to Italian news site Roma Today.

After news of Mr Paterson’s injuries, a JustGiving page was set up to help his daughter with expenses in Italy.

Thousands raised to help injured Oban ferry worker in Italy

In just a few days, the total is closing in on £10,000, with hundreds of donations made in his honour.

The target was originally set at £1,000 but was met in just a few hours.

Many donors wished him a full and speedy recovery, while others expressed shock at the incident.

Mr Paterson appeared delighted upon arriving in Rome, sharing several pictures on social media.

He even described the B&B where he was staying as “beautiful” in a post.

The explosion that injured Mr Paterson leveled the three-storey building.

Authorities have ordered a full investigation into the cause of the explosion, according to reports.

Mr Paterson remains in an Italian hospital, recovering from his injuries.

Duncan Mackison, chief executive of CalMac, said: “We were shocked and saddened to hear that our colleague, Grant, has been critically injured on holiday.

“We have reached out to offer our support to Grant’s family, and our thoughts are with Grant and his family at this difficult time.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.