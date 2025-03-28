Oban ferry worker fighting for life after B&B explosion in Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban ferry worker fighting for life after B&B explosion in Italy

Grant Paterson who works on the MV Clansman out of Oban is currently in hospital in Rome.

By Ross Hempseed
Grant Paterson, is fighting for his life in hospital in Italy. Image: Facebook.
An Oban ferry worker is in hospital in Rome after he was injured in a gas explosion while on holiday in the Italian capital.

Grant Paterson works on the CalMac ferry MV Clansman between Oban and the Western Isles.

The 54-year-old is employed as a senior member of the onboard catering team for the ferry operator and lives in East Kilbride.

While holidaying in Italy, he was critically injured after an explosion at the B&B where he was staying on March 22.

Mr Paterson was reportedly travelling alone and arrived in Rome just a few days before the explosion.

Since the incident, he has been confined to a hospital bed at Sant’Eugenio Hospital, having suffered third-degree burns, according to Italian news site Roma Today.

After news of Mr Paterson’s injuries, a JustGiving page was set up to help his daughter with expenses in Italy.

Thousands raised to help injured Oban ferry worker in Italy

In just a few days, the total is closing in on £10,000, with hundreds of donations made in his honour.

The target was originally set at £1,000 but was met in just a few hours.

Many donors wished him a full and speedy recovery, while others expressed shock at the incident.

The Clansman
Grant Paterson worked on the MV Clansman. Image: Alan Milligan.

Mr Paterson appeared delighted upon arriving in Rome, sharing several pictures on social media.

He even described the B&B where he was staying as “beautiful” in a post.

The explosion that injured Mr Paterson leveled the three-storey building.

Authorities have ordered a full investigation into the cause of the explosion, according to reports.

Mr Paterson remains in an Italian hospital, recovering from his injuries.

Duncan Mackison, chief executive of CalMac, said: “We were shocked and saddened to hear that our colleague, Grant, has been critically injured on holiday.

“We have reached out to offer our support to Grant’s family, and our thoughts are with Grant and his family at this difficult time.”

