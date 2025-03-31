Climber, 22, dies after fall on Ben Nevis despite overnight search operation

A 22-year-old climber has died while attempting to scale Ben Nevis, with second man being treated for “serious” injuries.

Rescue teams were called out on Saturday evening to assist two climbers who had fallen near the mountain’s Moonlight Gully at about 5pm.

Members of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team soon joined a search group alongside Coastguard helicopters and police officers.

One of the casualties, who had managed to move further down the mountainside, was discovered and treated on the mountain before being transported to hospital.

Severe weather and the challenging landscape prevented teams from reaching the second casualty and they sadly died overnight.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue say that the incident was their fourth callout over the past week.

Death comes after increase in rescue callouts

A Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team spokesperson said: “Over the past seven days, the team has been out four times attending incidents in Lochaber.

“On Saturday evening, at 5pm, we were tasked by police to two fallen climbers in the vicinity of Moonlight Gully, on Ben Nevis.

“The team treated and rescued one climber with serious injuries who had managed to move further down the hill.

“Due to some very challenging weather conditions, combined with hazardous ground, the team returned Sunday morning to recover the other casualty who was sadly deceased.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family, and would like to offer thanks to the crew of Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R151 and members of Police Scotland MRT North Division.”

Family have been ‘made aware’ of climber’s Ben Nevis death

Police confirmed the search went on across the weekend, but the second climber could not be saved.

A spokesperson said: “At about 5pm on Saturday, police were made aware of concerns for two climbers injured on the North face of Ben Nevis.

“Officers attended to carry out searches with our partners in the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard rescue helicopter, with the operation continuing on Sunday.

“A 30-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

“The body of a 22-year-old man was recovered and next-of-kin are aware of the death.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”