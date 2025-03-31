Climber, 22, dies after fall on Ben Nevis despite overnight search operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Climber, 22, dies after fall on Ben Nevis despite overnight search operation

A second man is being treated in hospital for "serious" injuries

By Graham Fleming
The 22-year-old died away on Ben Nevis. Image: Lochaber Mountain Rescue
The 22-year-old died away on Ben Nevis. Image: Lochaber Mountain Rescue

A 22-year-old climber has died while attempting to scale Ben Nevis, with second man being treated for “serious” injuries.

Rescue teams were called out on Saturday evening to assist two climbers who had fallen near the mountain’s Moonlight Gully at about 5pm.

Members of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team soon joined a search group alongside Coastguard helicopters and police officers.

One of the casualties, who had managed to move further down the mountainside, was discovered and treated on the mountain before being transported to hospital.

Severe weather and the challenging landscape prevented teams from reaching the second casualty and they sadly died overnight.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue say that the incident was their fourth callout over the past week.

Death comes after increase in rescue callouts

A Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team spokesperson said: “Over the past seven days, the team has been out four times attending incidents in Lochaber.

“On Saturday evening, at 5pm, we were tasked by police to two fallen climbers in the vicinity of Moonlight Gully, on Ben Nevis.

“The team treated and rescued one climber with serious injuries who had managed to move further down the hill.

“Due to some very challenging weather conditions, combined with hazardous ground, the team returned Sunday morning to recover the other casualty who was sadly deceased.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family, and would like to offer thanks to the crew of Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R151 and members of Police Scotland MRT North Division.”

Family have been ‘made aware’ of climber’s Ben Nevis death

Police confirmed the search went on across the weekend, but the second climber could not be saved.

A spokesperson said: “At about 5pm on Saturday, police were made aware of concerns for two climbers injured on the North face of Ben Nevis.

“Officers attended to carry out searches with our partners in the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard rescue helicopter, with the operation continuing on Sunday.

“A 30-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

“The body of a 22-year-old man was recovered and next-of-kin are aware of the death.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

