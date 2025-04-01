Highland pair in court accused of endangering passengers by going on railway line

A couple are alleged to have repeatedly stood on a rail track in the

path of trains approaching Altnabreac station in Caithness.

Ian Appleby, 48, and Elizabeth Howe, 49, denied the charge at Wick Sheriff Court at a hearing earlier today.

The pair also pleaded not guilty to subjecting police officers to threatening or abusive behaviour and so will stand trial.

The train charge accuses the pair of having culpably and recklessly and with “utter disregard for the consequences” crossed barriers onto the level crossing at Altnabreac Station, and onto the rail track while trains were approaching on March 1 2024.

According to the charge, this was allegedly to the danger of themselves and passengers and staff on board trains.

Trial scheduled for June

Appleby and Howe – a former police detective – are further alleged to have acted in an aggressive manner and sworn at police officers Matthew O’ Neil and Scott Chapman and struggled with them.

The accused, who both live at the former Altnabreac Station House, were granted bail with a condition banning them from the crossing and the rail track.

They are due to return to court for their trial on June 24.

The prosecution was originally brought on indictment but was subsequently reduced to summary level.