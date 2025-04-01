Highland pair in court accused of endangering passengers by going on railway line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Highland pair in court accused of endangering passengers by going on railway line

Ian Appleby, 48, and Elizabeth Howe, 49 are accused of crossing barriers onto the level crossing at Altnabreac Station, and onto the rail track while trains were approaching.

By Noel Donaldson
Altnabreac Station in the Highlands.
A couple are alleged to have repeatedly stood on a rail track in the
path of trains approaching Altnabreac station in Caithness.

Ian Appleby, 48, and Elizabeth Howe, 49, denied the charge at Wick Sheriff Court at a hearing earlier today.

The pair also pleaded not guilty to subjecting police officers to threatening or abusive behaviour and so will stand trial.

The train charge accuses the pair of having culpably and recklessly and with “utter disregard for the consequences” crossed barriers onto the level crossing at Altnabreac Station, and onto the rail track while trains were approaching on March 1 2024.

According to the charge, this was allegedly to the danger of themselves and passengers and staff on board trains.

Trial scheduled for June

Appleby and Howe – a former police detective – are further alleged to have acted in an aggressive manner and sworn at police officers Matthew O’ Neil and Scott Chapman and struggled with them.

The accused, who both live at the former Altnabreac Station House, were granted bail with a condition banning them from the crossing and the rail track.

They are due to return to court for their trial on June 24.

The prosecution was originally brought on indictment but was subsequently reduced to summary level.