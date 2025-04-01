Oban ferry worker dies a week after explosion at Rome B&B

A CalMac crewman who was on holiday in Italy has died a week after a suspected gas explosion at his accommodation.

Grant Paterson, 54, worked as senior catering staff aboard the MV Clansman, which operates on various routes in and out of Oban, on Scotland’s west coast.

He had taken a solo trip to Rome and documented his holiday through several social media posts.

However, a few days into his stay, Mr Paterson, from East Kilbride, was fatally injured in an explosion at the B&B where he was staying.

On 23 March, an explosion tore through the building in Monteverde, Rome, causing it to collapse.

It is understood Mr Paterson suffered burns covering 75% of his body and was rushed to Sant’Eugenio Hospital.

It has now been confirmed that Mr Paterson has died from his injuries, more than a week after the explosion.

Ferry worker Grant Paterson was ‘larger than life’

Mr Paterson had worked for ferry operator CalMac for 12 years before his death.

He was described as a “true gentleman.”

His employer also said colleagues were “distraught” over his passing.

Diane Burke, CalMac’s chief operating officer, said: “Everyone at CalMac is distraught that Grant has passed away. He was a true gentleman and a credit to MV Clansman, the vessel he served aboard.

“During a distinguished 12-year career with us, he embodied the very best of CalMac and, with his larger-than-life character, was much-loved by colleagues and passengers alike.

“Our thoughts are with Grant’s friends and family at this extremely difficult time.”

The Mayor of Rome has ordered an investigation into the explosion, which is believed to have been caused by gas.

In the days following the blast, a JustGiving page was set up to help cover the costs of Mr Paterson’s care and support his daughter. More than £11,000 was raised within days.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter? Every week our Oban-based reporter curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.