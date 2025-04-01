Oban ferry worker dies a week after explosion at Rome B&B

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban ferry worker dies a week after explosion at Rome B&B

Grant Paterson worked on the MV Clansman on routes around the West Coast of Scotland.

By Ross Hempseed
Grant Paterson died following an explosion at his Rome accommodation. Image: Facebook.
A CalMac crewman who was on holiday in Italy has died a week after a suspected gas explosion at his accommodation.

Grant Paterson, 54, worked as senior catering staff aboard the MV Clansman, which operates on various routes in and out of Oban, on Scotland’s west coast.

He had taken a solo trip to Rome and documented his holiday through several social media posts.

However, a few days into his stay, Mr Paterson, from East Kilbride, was fatally injured in an explosion at the B&B where he was staying.

Grant Paterson, an oban ferry worker has died from injuries in Italy.
Grant Paterson has died while in hospital in Italy. Image: Facebook.

On 23 March, an explosion tore through the building in Monteverde, Rome, causing it to collapse.

It is understood Mr Paterson suffered burns covering 75% of his body and was rushed to Sant’Eugenio Hospital.

It has now been confirmed that Mr Paterson has died from his injuries, more than a week after the explosion.

Ferry worker Grant Paterson was ‘larger than life’

Mr Paterson had worked for ferry operator CalMac for 12 years before his death.

He was described as a “true gentleman.”

His employer also said colleagues were “distraught” over his passing.

Diane Burke, CalMac’s chief operating officer, said: “Everyone at CalMac is distraught that Grant has passed away. He was a true gentleman and a credit to MV Clansman, the vessel he served aboard.

“During a distinguished 12-year career with us, he embodied the very best of CalMac and, with his larger-than-life character, was much-loved by colleagues and passengers alike.

“Our thoughts are with Grant’s friends and family at this extremely difficult time.”

The Mayor of Rome has ordered an investigation into the explosion, which is believed to have been caused by gas.

In the days following the blast, a JustGiving page was set up to help cover the costs of Mr Paterson’s care and support his daughter. More than £11,000 was raised within days.

