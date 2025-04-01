Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame: Two new food vendors to open this week amidst worries about late night drinking

Two new food vendors are to open this week in Grannie’s Heilan Hame after plans were approved by Highland Council.

Parkdean resorts said Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame near Embo is “one of a kind” and the new facilities will keep the Sutherland resort running into the future.

Councillors approved the plans after wrestling with imposing an outdoor drinks curfew as a result of the expansion.

What is coming to the resort?

Two additional retail outlets will be joining Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame.

Scoops, an ice cream vendor, and Joe’s American Grill.

Both developments have been completed and will be opening on Friday ahead of the summer season.

The outdoor seating has been expanded to accommodate the extra food options.

How big is Grannie’s Heilan Hame?

Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame is owned by Parkdean Resorts who have 66 resorts across the UK.

Parkdean resorts say Grannies Heilan Hame now has 433 total pitches. 226 of these pitches are static caravans which are privately owned.

The remainder of the pitches are split between 96 static caravans, which are available for hire, and 111 spaces for tents or touring motorhomes.

Grannie’s Heilan Hame employs over 80 staff during peak summer hours but retains 18 employees all year round.

Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame owner says resort is ‘one of a kind’

Parkdean Resorts representative Niall Hassard addressed councillors, in support of the application.

He said: “From a guest point of view, it’s always been a bit of a one of a kind, encompassing Embo beach which is right on the doorstep.”

Mr Hassard said the investment was several hundreds of thousands of pounds and would improve “the already fantastic facilities to upgrade this park forever.”

Councillors debate curtailing late outdoor drinking

Much of the discussion centred around a new 10pm curfew on alcoholic drinking outdoors.

Council licensing officers cited an extension to the outdoor drinking area as reasons for proposing the limit due to the extra noise the extra space could create.

However Parkdean representative Niall Hassard argued the nearest residential developments were hundreds of metres away and resort residents would be “self-regulating” in keeping noise down.

Councillor Drew Millar said: “10pm at night is still very early for people who are on holiday enjoying the views, enjoying the weather… and probably enjoying the midges as well.”

Councillor Sean Kennedy said: “We need to be protecting some of our hospitality trade.

“If we suddenly go with 10 o’clock we are taking a step backwards instead of a step forwards.”

Councillors wrestled between extending outdoor hours to 11pm or allowing the resort’s current 1am closing time to remain.

However, fans of a late-night will be pleased to hear drinks can continue to flow in Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame into the early hours of 1am.

