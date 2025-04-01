Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame: Two new food vendors to open this week amidst worries about late night drinking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame: Two new food vendors to open this week amidst worries about late night drinking

More hot and cold cuisine will be coming to Grannie's Heilan' Hame in time for visitors this summer.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Grannie's Heilan' Hame near Dornoch in Sutherland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Two new food vendors are to open this week in Grannie’s Heilan Hame after plans were approved by Highland Council.

Parkdean resorts said Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame near Embo is “one of a kind” and the new facilities will keep the Sutherland resort running into the future.

Councillors approved the plans after wrestling with imposing an outdoor drinks curfew as a result of the expansion.

What is coming to the resort?

Two additional retail outlets will be joining Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame.

Scoops, an ice cream vendor, and Joe’s American Grill.

Both developments have been completed and will be opening on Friday ahead of the summer season.

The outdoor seating has been expanded to accommodate the extra food options.

Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame have videos of the new development on their social media. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

How big is Grannie’s Heilan Hame?

Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame is owned by Parkdean Resorts who have 66 resorts across the UK.

Parkdean resorts say Grannies Heilan Hame now has 433 total pitches. 226 of these pitches are static caravans which are privately owned.

The remainder of the pitches are split between 96 static caravans, which are available for hire, and 111 spaces for tents or touring motorhomes.

Grannie’s Heilan Hame employs over 80 staff during peak summer hours but retains 18 employees all year round.

The resort looks out over Embo beach. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame owner says resort is ‘one of a kind’

Parkdean Resorts representative Niall Hassard addressed councillors, in support of the application.

He said: “From a guest point of view, it’s always been a bit of a one of a kind, encompassing Embo beach which is right on the doorstep.”

Mr Hassard said the investment was several hundreds of thousands of pounds and would improve “the already fantastic facilities to upgrade this park forever.”

Static caravans, tents and motorhomes can all relax together. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Councillors debate curtailing late outdoor drinking

Much of the discussion centred around a new 10pm curfew on alcoholic drinking outdoors.

Council licensing officers cited an extension to the outdoor drinking area as reasons for proposing the limit due to the extra noise the extra space could create.

However Parkdean representative Niall Hassard argued the nearest residential developments were hundreds of metres away and resort residents would be “self-regulating” in keeping noise down.

Councillor Drew Millar said: “10pm at night is still very early for people who are on holiday enjoying the views, enjoying the weather… and probably enjoying the midges as well.”

Councillor Sean Kennedy said: “We need to be protecting some of our hospitality trade.

“If we suddenly go with 10 o’clock we are taking a step backwards instead of a step forwards.”

Councillors wrestled between extending outdoor hours to 11pm or allowing the resort’s current 1am closing time to remain.

However, fans of a late-night will be pleased to hear drinks can continue to flow in Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame into the early hours of 1am.

