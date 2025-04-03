Billionaire sheikh wins approval for more development on Highland estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billionaire sheikh wins approval for more development on Highland estate

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who has an estimated fortune of £14.6bn, will be able to add another property to land he owns in Wester Ross.

By Stuart Findlay
An artist's impression of the shepherd's cottage. Image: Smech Management
An artist's impression of the shepherd's cottage. Image: Smech Management

The billionaire ruler of Dubai has been granted permission to build a ninth house on his Highland estate.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum will construct a three-bedroom home on his Inverinate Estate in Wester Ross.

It is expected that a shepherd responsible for looking after sheep will stay in the property.

The 75-year-old has an estimated fortune of £14.6 billion.

He bought the 63,000-acre estate more than two decades ago.

In recent years, he has increased the number of properties on his land to accommodate guests and staff, occasionally facing opposition from local residents.

Documents were submitted this week to indicate work has already begun on building the new home.

What are the plans?

The estate already includes three large houses, a cottage, two lodges and three helipads.

Last year, the sheikh secured permission for an 11-bedroom mansion and a five-bedroom house.

Highland Council has now approved planning permission for a “shepherd’s cottage” on the estate.

Plans indicate that the two-storey property will feature three bedrooms along with an open-plan kitchen and living area.

A design statement submitted on behalf of the sheikh said the development would “respect the Highland landscape”.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai. Image: Tim Goode/PA Wire

It added: “The cottage will reflect the traditional vernacular style of the Highlands using natural materials slate and timber for the exterior, with a simple and functional form that complements existing farm buildings.

“The cottage will be designed for longevity and low maintenance, considering the harsh weather conditions of the Highlands.

“The proposed shepherd’s cottage has been carefully designed to meet the functional needs of the estate’s sheep management, while respecting the character of the Highland landscape.

“Sustainable construction methods, a sensitive approach to design, and features that enhance biodiversity will ensure the cottage integrates harmoniously with its surroundings.”

No objections to Inverinate estate plan

The cottage will be accessible via an existing estate track used by farm vehicles, avoiding the need for new access roads.

There were no objections made to the plans.

While approving the plans, officials wrote: “The house will sit slightly above the road level, but the surrounding hills will absorb the development’s visual impact.

The Five Sisters in Kintail, pictured from Inverinate. Image: Moira Moore.

“As such, the proposal is acceptable and would not be an isolated feature within an area of otherwise undeveloped countryside, and its siting can therefore be supported.

“The proposed house is to be used as shepherd’s accommodation associated with agricultural aspects of the land within the estate.

“There is generous distance between other houses within the vicinity therefore
neighbour amenity raises no issues.”

