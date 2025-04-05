Bomb disposal experts called to Fort William after swimmer finds ‘unexploded ordnance’

Bomb disposal experts have removed an item of ‘unexploded ordnance’ from a river in Fort William.

Police were called to Claggan Road shortly before 4pm on Friday to reports a suspicious item had been discovered in the water.

A cordon was placed around the area as EOD experts made the journey north.

This afternoon, the Royal Navy team descended on the banks of the River Nevis to assess the object.

The team entered the water and carefully removed the item, which will now be taken away for further examination.

‘When you see something like that, you don’t know what to do’

The suspected ordnance was discovered by Liam Stanbridge during a visit to his mother’s house.

The 40-year-old labourer from Glasgow had been enjoying a leisurely swim in the river with his niece when he came across the object.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “I was in the river at the back of my mums and I found what looked to be a bomb.

“I bought a wet suit from the charity shop so I was just testing it out, having a swim and messing about in the water and that’s when I saw it.

“My niece Ellie, she was in the water with me as well, so I didn’t want to tell her and scare her.

“My heart was beating. When you see something like that, you don’t know what to do.”

Bomb found wedged between rocks

Liam says he found the capsule-shaped object, which he believes could be an ‘unexploded bomb,’ lodged between two rocks.

He described it as a long cylinder with a silver top and copper wrapped around the tail end.

Intrigued by the unique discovery, Liam admits he ‘rubbed it’ to get a better look at the object before contacting police.

He added: “At first, I didn’t know what it was, so I rubbed it, and it looked like heavy metal.”

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the area has since been cleared.

They said: “Around 3.50pm on Friday, April 4, 2025, we were called to a report of a possible unexploded ordnance in the River Nevis, near to Claggan Road in Fort William.

“EOD was contacted, and a cordon was put in place.

“The item was removed by EOD on Saturday, April 5, 2025 for further examination.”