Firefighters face four-mile wall of fire north of Ullapool

Six fire crews from across the Highlands are working to put out the flames.

By Michelle Henderson
View of red fire engine from the side, with partial view of drivers door and the fire logo.
Six fire crews are at the scene near Achiltibuie. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Fire crews are battling to contain a large wildfire which has taken hold north of Ullapool.

Dozens of firefighters were called to Inverpolly Forest, west of the A835 Ullapool to Ledmore road, shortly after 8am this morning following reports of a fire in the open.

A total of six crews are currently in attendance, with personnel travelling almost 70 miles to offer assistance.

Firefighters at the scene have reported a fire wall stretching 6km, as efforts to dampen down the flames continue.

Rural view with river on the right and mountain ahead in the distance.
The wildlife broke out on land near Achiltibuie, north of Ullapool. Image: Shutterstock.

Large plumes of smoke have descended over the area, hampering visibility, as work to extinguish the flames continues six hours on.

A statement issued by the SFRS reads: “Firefighters are battling a wildfire at Stac Pollaidh, Inverpolly Forest, north of Ullapool.

“We were alerted at 8.24am on Sunday, 6 April, to reports of an outdoor fire.
Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances to the scene.

“Firefighters continue to work to bring the wildfire under control.

“There is heavy smoke in the area, and members of the public are urged to stay away.”

Fire crews travel up to 70-miles to fight Highland wildfire

Police have closed a section of the A835 and have urged drivers to avoid the area.

A statement issued by the force reads: “The A835 is closed at the junction of Achiltibuie and the junction at Badagyle following a wildfire reported around 9.50am on Sunday, April 6.

“Emergency services are in attendance, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

Fire crews from as far south as Tain and Dornoch are assisting with the operation.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the incident at 8.24am.

Crews from Ullapool, Lairg, Kinlochbervie, Dornoch, Tain and Achiltibuie remain at the scene.

A welfare unit from Dingwall is also supporting crews on the ground.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Conversation