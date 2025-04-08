Firefighters battle Skye blaze amid severe wildfire warning

Three fire crews are battling a 150-metre wall of flame on the Isle of Skye as wildfires threaten huge swathes of the north’s landscape.

Large parts of the country are currently covered by a severe wildfire warning and there have already been a large number of serious incidents.

Crews from Dunvegan, Portree and Kyle of Lochalsh were sent to the Glendale area of Skye shortly after midday today.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said there are “no reported casualties” but crews are still working to bring the fire under control.

Fire chiefs have this week issued a severe wildfire warning amidst rising temperatures.

That initial warning runs out on Wednesday, though temperatures are predicted to peak in some parts of the country on Thursday.

The Skye incident is the latest of its kind across the Highlands and Islands in recent days.

Crews battled for nearly 48 hours to extinguish a fire that took hold of Inverpolly Forest, north of Ullapool, on Sunday morning.

Warning to exercise extreme caution during high temperatures

And across Scotland, firefighters responded to approximately 90 outdoor fires at the weekend, ranging in size and severity.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Kenny Barbour is head of prevention, protection and preparedness at SFRS.

He said: “Our firefighters will continue to work with local landowners and other partners to bring these fires under control.

“As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire.

“We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Responsible human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting.

“It is crucial that people act safely in rural environments and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”