Firefighters battle Skye blaze amid severe wildfire warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Firefighters battle Skye blaze amid severe wildfire warning

Crews from across Skye and beyond are in attendance.

By Michelle Henderson
Picture of the drivers door on a red fire truck with yellow squares and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service logo
Firefighters have been working around the clock battling wildfires in recent days. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Three fire crews are battling a 150-metre wall of flame on the Isle of Skye as wildfires threaten huge swathes of the north’s landscape.

Large parts of the country are currently covered by a severe wildfire warning and there have already been a large number of serious incidents.

Crews from Dunvegan, Portree and Kyle of Lochalsh were sent to the Glendale area of Skye shortly after midday today.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said there are “no reported casualties” but crews are still working to bring the fire under control.

Fire chiefs have this week issued a severe wildfire warning amidst rising temperatures.

That initial warning runs out on Wednesday, though temperatures are predicted to peak in some parts of the country on Thursday.

smoke coming from fire
The fire at Inverpolly took more than 48 hours to extinguish. Image: Inverpolly Estate

The Skye incident is the latest of its kind across the Highlands and Islands in recent days.

Crews battled for nearly 48 hours to extinguish a fire that took hold of Inverpolly Forest, north of Ullapool, on Sunday morning.

view of the Skye bridge.
Crews have been called to tackle a wildlife on the Isle of Skye today. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Warning to exercise extreme caution during high temperatures

And across Scotland, firefighters responded to approximately 90 outdoor fires at the weekend, ranging in size and severity.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Kenny Barbour is head of prevention, protection and preparedness at SFRS.

He said: “Our firefighters will continue to work with local landowners and other partners to bring these fires under control.

“As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire.

“We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Responsible human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting.

“It is crucial that people act safely in rural environments and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”

Conversation