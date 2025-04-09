Investigation after teens harass passenger on Aviemore bus

Police have opened an investigation after a group of teens harassed a passenger on a bus at Aviemore.

The incident happened on board the M90 Edinburgh to Inverness Citylink/Megabus service bus between Aviemore and Inverness on Sunday, April 6.

It resulted in several other passengers intervening.

Officers are now trying to identify the three male youths.

Citylink passenger harassed by youths in Aviemore

According to police, all three youths are said to look around 14/15 years old, with one wearing a fur-lined jacket.

They are believed to have got on the bus in Aviemore around 2:25pm with the bus arriving in Inverness shortly after 3:30pm.

If you have any information that could assist, please contact us on 101 and quote incident 2076 of 06/04/2025, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.