North Coast 500 on a budget: Hostel option for thrifty tourists

P&J reporters Alex Banks and Alberto Lejarraga stayed in Torridon Youth Hostel while completing their North Coast 500 10-year-anniversary project.

Torridon Youth Hostel and mountain views
Torridon Youth Hostel. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Nearly every person on the planet likes travelling. However, there’s always that little issue that prevents us from embarking on our dream trip – money.

And with the expenses that come with a tour around the NC500, accommodation is often the biggest one.

Wild camping is an option, with a cost close to zero. However, Scotland’s weather may make it a bit difficult in the winter (and sometimes even summer) months.

And with hotel prices in the Highlands not adjusting to everyone’s budget, a hostel could be the way to go.

Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the creation of the North Coast 500 as a marketed route, The P&J embarked on a project to see the impact it’s had in its communities.

Reporters Alex Banks and Alberto Lejarraga did the NC500 and spoke to hundreds of locals and business owners about their issues.

And with all that driving and chatting, we were shattered at the end of the day, so a good night’s sleep was needed.

On the first night, we made it to the beautiful village of Torridon after speaking to locals in Beauly, Achnasheen and Applecross.

We stayed in Torridon Youth Hostel, on the banks of the beautiful Loch of the same name.

views from the room of Loch Torridon
Our room had views of Loch Torridon. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

It has stunning views of the Loch and the area’s dramatic mountains.

But in addition to its undeniable beauty, was Torridon Youth Hostel a good stay?

Is Torridon’s Youth Hostel the best on the North Coast 500?

We arrived late at the hostel, where we were warmly welcomed by the staff at the reception, who gave us the key to our room.

There is a lovely, cosy area with sofas and a charity bookshelf, where you can get a book for £1.

seating area with sofas and books
The seating area next to reception. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

There’s also  a huge dining area that can accommodate dozens of guests.

Next to the dining room, you find the kitchen, which is one of the largest ones I’ve ever seen in a hostel.

kitchen
The large and fully equipped kitchen at Torridon Youth Hostel. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

It is fully equipped and has several microwaves where you can heat up your dinner.

Alex also forgot to bring a toothbrush on the trip, but he got one plus toothpaste from the reception for £3, which was very convenient.

seating area near the kichen
Alex Banks working at the seating area. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The room: Was the bed comfy at Torridon Youth Hostel?

According to its website, the hostel offers a wide range of comfortable accommodation from private rooms to spacious shared dorms all with private lockers.

Our room, which had five beds, had stunning views of Loch Torridon.

None of the rooms are en-suite, but there are ample showers and washroom facilities available.

Alex Banks in room
Alex Banks enjoying the room. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

I’ve stayed in dozens of hostels when I was younger, and I’m absolutely certain that I’d never seen a toilet that clean.

Meanwhile, I found the bed comfortable.

I’ve stayed in some hostels where the bed was pretty much a rock with a mattress as thick as a sheet of paper.

beds
The bed was comfortable. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

But this bed was closer to hotel than hostel standards.

Breakfast at the hostel

Upon arrival, you can add a “wee breakfast” to your booking for an additional £5.95.

It includes unlimited tea and coffee as well as toast and orange juice.

It gave us the energy we needed to start our day, which started with an interview with Robin Pettigrew, admin of the NC500, the Dirty Truth group.

Verdict:

Our stay at Torridon Hostel was pleasant and I would like to go back if I’m in the area.

The views surrounding the hostel are gorgeous, with some of the rooms overlooking Loch Torridon.

The facilities are impressive, with a large and well-equipped kitchen, ample dining and seating areas as well as clean toilets.

The site offers great value for money, and it is an ideal low-budget option if you want to explore the area.

Torridon Youth Hostel and mountain views
Torridon Youth Hostel. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Information: 

Price £23 per bed per night and full room from £75.

Address: Torridon, Achnasheen IV22 2EZ

Website:https://www.hostellingscotland.org.uk/hostels/torridon/

Phone: 01445 791284

Conversation