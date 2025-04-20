Highlands & Islands Gallery: Egg-citment at Brodie Castle Baskets of fun and laughter this special weekend, every bunny was welcome. The National Trust for Scotland, Easter Egg Trail. Image: Jasperimage By Heather Fowlie April 20 2025, 10:00 am April 20 2025, 10:00 am Share Gallery: Egg-citment at Brodie Castle Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6730816/gallery-egg-citment-at-brodie-castle/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds turned out as Easter celebrations took place across Moray over the weekend. The events saw families enjoying the National Trust for Scotland’s Easter egg trails at Brodie Castle and plenty of chocolatey rewards handed out to happy hunters. Check out Jasperimage’s pictures below: A family-fun day! The big bunny is back this year! Ringing the bell on the rides. Playing the musical instruments in the grounds. Running around trying to find some eggs! A clown was on site as entertainment. Mirrors in the gardens. Playing on the spinning seats. Using the hill as a slide! This little one sitting next to the giant bunny. A nice dry day for an easter hunt! They are all off to slide down the hill! Attempting to slide down the hill. It’s not just for kids! Weeeee! Pondering where all the chocolate eggs are! Lots of fun at Brodie Castle. Don’t forget your shoes! Getting the adults involved in the egg hunt. Dogs were welcome to join the fun! Many people attended the castle today. A fun day out for all the family. Musical fun. The adults getting involved too! Rolling down the hill. Another face paint spotted! Chilling out with the giant bunny. A balancing act! Happy families attend the events. Smile for the camera! More fun on the spinning seats. Giddy up horse! Lots of painted faces at Brodie Castle during the easter activities. Playing a song together. Lots of fun! Musical instruments at the castle.
Conversation