Church ‘free parking’ ad removed from Euro-website after campers pull up next to graveyards and block funeral hearses

An ancient church in the Highlands was forced to put up “no overnight parking” signs after a European website advertised free campervan spots in the area.

The car park at an ancient burial ground in Lochaber – which we have been asked not to name for fear campervans will return – was full of “German” and UK holiday makers – which caused problems for locals.

Those attending worship or weekly funerals had to contend with washing lines and household rubbish, which many find disrespectful.

Campervan parking places were advertised on numerous British and European park-for-free websites.

Father Danny Convery said that after a year with no problems, the sign at the church appears to be working.

He said: “Our ‘No Overnight Parking’ sign is for our graveyard/church car park. We haven’t had any issues for over one year now.

“It was mostly German campervans in the summer of 2023, although there was the occasional English tourist who was using it on a regular basis.

“I can’t say how many, but it was being reported to me frequently. I found campervans/motorhomes there on several occasions.

“On two occasions when we had a burial, with family, mourners, hearse etc there was a campervan there, right in the spot where the hearse would go.

“It was so inappropriate for them to be there.”

He continued: “I did some research online and found that on park4night.com, our graveyard car park was being promoted as a free park-up with German tourists.

“I contacted the website park4night and I must say they acted immediately and removed the promotion by one of their members.

“We haven’t had any problems recently, thank goodness, the sign seems to be effective.”

Father Convery encouraged others to do the same.

Duncan Macpherson, whose family are buried in the graveyard at the ancient church, said: “Generations of my family from Fort William and around the Braes of Lochaber are laid to rest at this beautiful historic hillside cemetery.

“The graveyard is a popular destination for families visiting their loved one’s graves and for those researching clan genealogy and tracing relatives from their family trees.

“It’s important that all visitors to the Highlands respect the sacred burial grounds here and don’t park overnight or set up camp in the car parks of cemeteries.”

Campervans bring ‘nothing but effluent’

The Inverness South councillor continued: “Highland Council has taken measures to welcome visitors to the designated areas.

“Full camping and motorhome facilities are provided to enable visitors to enjoy their visit.

“Wild campers are encouraged to be aware of where not to camp and to leave no trace from their stay.”

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named, said: “Campervans are heading to Spean and Roy Bridge in huge numbers, and we can’t cope with them.

“And frankly, we should not have to cope with them because we are not a national holiday park.

“People from all over the world seem to like to congregate here. They bring nothing but effluent and rubbish and don’t give anything back to us.

“There is no magical fairy who comes to clean up the rubbish they leave. It falls to the local community to clean up after them. It is just not on.”

