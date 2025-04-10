800 new homes earmarked for construction in Inverness and Nairn

A number of sites have been identified around Inverness and Nairn for the creation of more than 830 new homes.

Housebuilding firm Barratt and David Wilson Homes says the projects will create jobs and meet “growing demand” for accommodation in the Highlands.

It has acquired three sites, with work already underway on a new coastal development in Delnies, on the outskirts of Nairn.

It looks out to the mouth of the Moray Firth and Black Isle and will deliver 75 affordable homes.

Motorists may already be aware of the construction, with roadworks on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road causing lengthy tailbacks.

They are to enable the construction of a new roundabout on the route, which will form the main entrance to the development site.

In Inverness, meanwhile, the developers are following their Ness Castle development with a pledge to create more than 100 new homes.

Plans for 138 properties at Ness Side, close to the River Ness on the west side of the city, were submitted in late summer.

It marks the first of several projects earmarked for the Highland Capital.

Milton of Leys has also been identified for further development, with a larger 400 property development to take shape there.

Housing firm leaves its mark on the Scottish Highlands

David Palmer, managing director for Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Scotland, said: “Our plans for further expansion in Inverness will help to meet the demand for high-quality, affordable homes in the area.

“Previously ranked as the happiest place to live in Scotland, Inverness boasts easy access to breath-taking glens, lochs, mountains and beaches.

“With the successes of our Inverness sites, Ness Castle, Culloden West and Mains of Culduthel selling out, we’ve seen an increase in employment opportunities and quality of life, as people find themselves at home in rural areas.

“This is an exciting time for the region.”