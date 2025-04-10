‘It was a disaster area’: Irresponsible visitors criticised for leaving abandoned campsite at Glen Affric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

‘It was a disaster area’: Irresponsible visitors criticised for leaving abandoned campsite at Glen Affric

Rangers found chopped-down trees, 50 glass bottles and piles of litter at the beauty spot, alongside the remains of an open campfire. 

By Michelle Henderson
Blue Tarpaulin hanging amid the trees at Glen Affric.
Rangers were horrified to discover the remnants of an abandoned campsite in the Glen Affric area. Image: Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

Wild campers have been branded ‘irresponsible and inconsiderate’ after leaving a path of destruction in their wake.

Rangers were horrified to discover an abandoned campsite in the Glen Affric area together with evidence of a large campfire – amid severe wildfire warnings.

Piles of litter and 50 glass bottles were left scattered across the area, while the group also abandoned large amounts of camping gear.

Six nearby trees were also chopped down to anchor a tarpaulin shelter – and provide fuel for the fire.

Rangers monitoring the Highland beauty spot branded the wild campers’ actions  irresponsible, stressing it was “pure luck things were not much worse”.

Camping items in a pile in the forest.
Campers left all their camping gear at the site as well as litter strewn across the area. Image: Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) Visitor Services Ranger Sandra Reid, said: “It was a disaster area.

“It looks like a weekend outing with everything left behind, such as the tarpaulin awning, camping gear and a whole lot of litter.

“We counted 50 glass bottles as we cleared up, including empty alcohol bottles.

“Six trees were cut down mostly to serve as supports for the awning but, with a campfire on the go, someone might have thought to try and use some of it as fuel.

litter strewn across forest floor at abandoned campsite.
50 glass bottles and and assortment of litter were found scattered across the Highland beauty spot. Image: Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

“We understand people want to get out and enjoy the countryside, especially in this spell of weather – and in one of Scotland’s most beautiful locations.

“But there is no excuse for this sort of antisocial behaviour.

“The littering and vandalism is bad and, with the blatant disregard of warnings against campfires, it is pure luck that things were not much worse.”

Extreme wildfire warning issued ahead of weekend

The distressing discovery came amid ongoing wildfire warnings across the region.

Fire chiefs have today issued an extreme warning for both Friday and Saturday, as temperatures are to reach highs of almost 20 degrees.

Firefighters have been working around the clock this week to address a number of serious incidents.

On Tuesday, crews worked into the night to contain a large fire in the Glendale area of the Isle of Skye.

Image of a cut tree trunk.
Trees were cut down to create the makeshift camp. Image: Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

Firefighters faced a 150-metre wall of fire, working for over 16 hours to extinguish the flames.

The incident followed in the footsteps of similar incidents north of Ullapool and Morar, near Mallaig.

The actions of campers at Glen Affric have prompted fresh warnings to those seeking to embrace the great outdoors.

People are being encouraged to adhere to the Scottish Outdoor Access Code and follow local guidelines.

