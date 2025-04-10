‘It was a disaster area’: Irresponsible visitors criticised for leaving abandoned campsite at Glen Affric

Wild campers have been branded ‘irresponsible and inconsiderate’ after leaving a path of destruction in their wake.

Rangers were horrified to discover an abandoned campsite in the Glen Affric area together with evidence of a large campfire – amid severe wildfire warnings.

Piles of litter and 50 glass bottles were left scattered across the area, while the group also abandoned large amounts of camping gear.

Six nearby trees were also chopped down to anchor a tarpaulin shelter – and provide fuel for the fire.

Rangers monitoring the Highland beauty spot branded the wild campers’ actions irresponsible, stressing it was “pure luck things were not much worse”.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) Visitor Services Ranger Sandra Reid, said: “It was a disaster area.

“It looks like a weekend outing with everything left behind, such as the tarpaulin awning, camping gear and a whole lot of litter.

“We counted 50 glass bottles as we cleared up, including empty alcohol bottles.

“Six trees were cut down mostly to serve as supports for the awning but, with a campfire on the go, someone might have thought to try and use some of it as fuel.

“We understand people want to get out and enjoy the countryside, especially in this spell of weather – and in one of Scotland’s most beautiful locations.

“But there is no excuse for this sort of antisocial behaviour.

“The littering and vandalism is bad and, with the blatant disregard of warnings against campfires, it is pure luck that things were not much worse.”

Extreme wildfire warning issued ahead of weekend

The distressing discovery came amid ongoing wildfire warnings across the region.

Fire chiefs have today issued an extreme warning for both Friday and Saturday, as temperatures are to reach highs of almost 20 degrees.

Firefighters have been working around the clock this week to address a number of serious incidents.

On Tuesday, crews worked into the night to contain a large fire in the Glendale area of the Isle of Skye.

Firefighters faced a 150-metre wall of fire, working for over 16 hours to extinguish the flames.

The incident followed in the footsteps of similar incidents north of Ullapool and Morar, near Mallaig.

The actions of campers at Glen Affric have prompted fresh warnings to those seeking to embrace the great outdoors.

People are being encouraged to adhere to the Scottish Outdoor Access Code and follow local guidelines.