Extreme wildfire warning issued as firefighters battle Thurso blaze

Fire crews are battling a large blaze on Scotland’s north coast as an extreme wildfire warning is issued.

Four crews were sent to the Thurso area this afternoon following reports of a fire to the rear of John Kennedy Drive, near to the Pennyland and Ormlie areas of the town.

An area of moorland, about 300 by 200 metres, is currently ablaze, by the A836, which is the main route that runs along the north coast towards Durness.

Firefighters have been enduring blazing heat as they tackle the fire.

Residents are being asked to keep their windows and doors shut due to heavy smoke in the area.

The fire is the latest in a series of concerning incidents that have taken place across the Highlands this week.

Firefighters have already battled wildfires in Inverpolly Forest to the north of Ullapool, at Morar near Mallaig and on the Isle of Skye.

Extreme wildfire warning in place this weekend

With temperatures set to reach highs of 20 degrees this weekend, fire chiefs have issued a fresh extreme wildfire warning for the Highlands.

The warning will be in force on Friday and Saturday as forecasters warn of further sunny spells.

Deputy assistant chief officer Kenny Barbour, head of prevention, protection and preparedness at SFRS, said: “Wildfires have the potential to burn for days.

“They spread through vast areas of land in our countryside, which is devastating for those who live nearby.

“Our firefighters will continue to work with local landowners and other partners to bring these fires under control.

“As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire.

“So we are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”