Extreme wildfire warning issued as firefighters battle Thurso blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Extreme wildfire warning issued as firefighters battle Thurso blaze

Residents have been told to keep their doors and windows closed due to thick smoke.

By Michelle Henderson
Yellow breaking news graphic with P&J logo
Firefighters are currently in attendance. Image: DC Thomson.

Fire crews are battling a large blaze on Scotland’s north coast as an extreme wildfire warning is issued.

Four crews were sent to the Thurso area this afternoon following reports of a fire to the rear of John Kennedy Drive, near to the Pennyland and Ormlie areas of the town.

An area of moorland, about 300 by 200 metres, is currently ablaze, by the A836, which is the main route that runs along the north coast towards Durness.

Firefighters have been enduring blazing heat as they tackle the fire.

Residents are being asked to keep their windows and doors shut due to heavy smoke in the area.

The fire is the latest in a series of concerning incidents that have taken place across the Highlands this week.

Firefighters have already battled wildfires in Inverpolly Forest to the north of Ullapool, at Morar near Mallaig and on the Isle of Skye. 

Extreme wildfire warning in place this weekend

With temperatures set to reach highs of 20 degrees this weekend, fire chiefs have issued a fresh extreme wildfire warning for the Highlands.

The warning will be in force on Friday and Saturday as forecasters warn of further sunny spells.

Deputy assistant chief officer Kenny Barbour, head of prevention, protection and preparedness at SFRS, said: “Wildfires have the potential to burn for days.

“They spread through vast areas of land in our countryside, which is devastating for those who live nearby.

“Our firefighters will continue to work with local landowners and other partners to bring these fires under control.

“As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire.

“So we are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”

Conversation