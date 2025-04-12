Fire ravaged house in Taynuilt to be replaced and new warehouses at Ardnamurchan Distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fire ravaged house in Taynuilt to be replaced and new warehouses at Ardnamurchan Distillery

The Press and Journal details recent planning applications in and around Oban and Fort William.

Taynuilt house fire
A house is to be rebuilt after a fire in Taynuilt. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.
By Louise Glen

Plans to rebuild a house destroyed by fire near Taynuilt have been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council.

If the plans are approved, the house will be built at Bunanta on the site of the original home.

As part of our Planning Ahead: Oban and Fort series, we also look at two new warehouses being planned for Ardnamurchan Distillery and a welfare unit for workers at Glenuig in Lochaber.

House to be built after fire at Taynuilt

Taynuilt house fire
The house at Taynuilt was destroyed by fire. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.

First up are the plans lodged by Leonie and Martin Charlton to reinstate their house near Taynuilt following a devastating fire.

Named ‘Bunanta,’ it was completely ruined by fire in early December 2024.

It is the farmhouse home of the applicants and the base from which they operate their farming business, The Laggan Partnership.

The applicants first obtained planning permission for the farmhouse in 2000.

In 2005, The Laggan Partnership received a Farm Diversification Grant, which allowed the applicants to construct a self-catering holiday letting house known as ‘Sithean’.

This is now a highly successful four-star holiday home, which received a Gold Award in the Green Tourism Business Scheme and is let throughout the year.

In papers associated with the application, it states: “Generally, the applicants intend to build the same house as previously approved and constructed”.

They note some changes, with “the internal layout adjusted to suit the requirements of the current building standards”.

Mrs Charlton is well known as a poet.

Welfare unit at Glenuig

Glenuig welfare unit
The site of the Glenuig Welfare Unit Image: Highland Council.

Scottish Water has applied to Highland Council to site a welfare unit for workers at Glenuig Water Treatment Works.

The welfare cabin will be a self-contained, prefabricated steel unit in a “holly green” colour and will be situated south of Ballachan.

It would offer workers a canteen/kitchenette area, a storage/drying room and a toilet.

The cabin would be connected to mains electricity and a potable water supply to provide staff with clean drinking water and hot water for hand washing.

In papers associated with the application, it states: “The cabin would allow personnel to undertake compliance duties on site and also provide a safe area to take breaks.

“A new permanent welfare unit would also remove the need for the installation/removal of temporary facilities, including portable toilet units and cabins which depend on diesel generators.”

The application was lodged on March 27, validated on April 4, and is due to be determined by June 3.

Erection of two warehouses at Ardnamurchan Distillery

Ardnamurchan Distillery.
Image: Shutterstock

Plans were lodged on March 10 to put up two warehouses on land north of the Ardnamurchan Distillery at Acharacle.

The application from Adelphi Distillery, based at Kilchoan, will double the amount of warehouse space at the distillery.

The application was validated on April 1 and is due to be decided by May 31.

The “slate blue” building will be made with a steel frame and foundations and will be 157ft long, 68ft wide and 13ft high.

Plans approved this month

Oban and islands

Fort William and Lochaber

We help you keep on top of planning matters

Read more about each application:

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox. And if you'd like to join the conversation on West Coast Chat on Facebook, we'd love to hear from you. 

 

