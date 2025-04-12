Fire ravaged house in Taynuilt to be replaced and new warehouses at Ardnamurchan Distillery

Plans to rebuild a house destroyed by fire near Taynuilt have been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council.

If the plans are approved, the house will be built at Bunanta on the site of the original home.

As part of our Planning Ahead: Oban and Fort series, we also look at two new warehouses being planned for Ardnamurchan Distillery and a welfare unit for workers at Glenuig in Lochaber.

House to be built after fire at Taynuilt

First up are the plans lodged by Leonie and Martin Charlton to reinstate their house near Taynuilt following a devastating fire.

Named ‘Bunanta,’ it was completely ruined by fire in early December 2024.

It is the farmhouse home of the applicants and the base from which they operate their farming business, The Laggan Partnership.

The applicants first obtained planning permission for the farmhouse in 2000.

In 2005, The Laggan Partnership received a Farm Diversification Grant, which allowed the applicants to construct a self-catering holiday letting house known as ‘Sithean’.

This is now a highly successful four-star holiday home, which received a Gold Award in the Green Tourism Business Scheme and is let throughout the year.

In papers associated with the application, it states: “Generally, the applicants intend to build the same house as previously approved and constructed”.

They note some changes, with “the internal layout adjusted to suit the requirements of the current building standards”.

Mrs Charlton is well known as a poet.

Welfare unit at Glenuig

Scottish Water has applied to Highland Council to site a welfare unit for workers at Glenuig Water Treatment Works.

The welfare cabin will be a self-contained, prefabricated steel unit in a “holly green” colour and will be situated south of Ballachan.

It would offer workers a canteen/kitchenette area, a storage/drying room and a toilet.

The cabin would be connected to mains electricity and a potable water supply to provide staff with clean drinking water and hot water for hand washing.

In papers associated with the application, it states: “The cabin would allow personnel to undertake compliance duties on site and also provide a safe area to take breaks.

“A new permanent welfare unit would also remove the need for the installation/removal of temporary facilities, including portable toilet units and cabins which depend on diesel generators.”

The application was lodged on March 27, validated on April 4, and is due to be determined by June 3.

Erection of two warehouses at Ardnamurchan Distillery

Plans were lodged on March 10 to put up two warehouses on land north of the Ardnamurchan Distillery at Acharacle.

The application from Adelphi Distillery, based at Kilchoan, will double the amount of warehouse space at the distillery.

The application was validated on April 1 and is due to be decided by May 31.

The “slate blue” building will be made with a steel frame and foundations and will be 157ft long, 68ft wide and 13ft high.

Plans approved this month

Oban and islands

The installation of kiosks, formation of a layby and erection of boundary fencing at land adjacent to Conisby Service Reservoir, Bruichladdich Isle Of Islay.

A sunroom, decking and screen fencing at Blackcrofts in North Connel.

A new house with vehicle access for Croft Drive in Oban.

Fort William and Lochaber

