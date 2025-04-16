Wick carer slapped with warning after bringing a knife to work and lying about it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wick carer slapped with warning after bringing a knife to work and lying about it

Alasdair Robertson showed people in his care photos of him with a weapon and in "a state of undress".

By Ross Hempseed
A Wick care worker has been given a warning after carrying a knife to work. At the time he was employed by the Pulteneytown People's Project, based at the Pulteney Centre. Image: Google
A Wick carer has been given a warning after he carried a Stanley knife with him while caring for vulnerable people.

Alasdair Robertson was put under investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) for his behaviour in 2024.

At the time, he was employed as a care home worker with Pulteneytown People’s Project in Wick.

The recently released report states that on several occasions, between January and April 2024, Mr Robertson carried a Stanley knife with him to work, “without reasonable cause”.

The report notes that Mr Robertson is understood to have carried the knife for self-defence.

He had attended several clients’ homes while in possession of the knife and showed one client photographs of himself with the weapon.

Actions would have caused “fear and alarm”

The SSSC report stated: “Commenting to a supported person that you keep a weapon at home would likely have caused them fear and alarm.

“Showing them photographs of you with that weapon and also in a state of undress raises concerns about your values and your ability to maintain appropriate professional boundaries.

“The photographs were likely to have been seen as distasteful and indirectly threatening and would have placed the supported person at risk of emotional harm.”

When confronted by his employer, the report reveals that Mr Robertson lied about the number of times he had carried the knife to work, saying he had only done it once.

The SSSC panel found that statement to be untrue.

Carer has expressed “regret and remorse”

“Concealing the truth from your employer meant that they were unable to assess the risk you had posed,” they said.

“They had the right to expect that you would be transparent with them, and in not being so, you were dishonest.”

Mr Robertson admitted to possessing the weapon and concealing the truth from his employer.

He also expressed regret and remorse for his actions.

The panel was satisfied he now understood the risks.

They added that his behaviour amounted to “very poor errors of judgment”.

In conclusion, the SSSC handed down a warning to remain on Mr Robertson’s file for the next two years.

Pulteneytown People’s Project has been contacted for comment.

