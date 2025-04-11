Firefighters tackle second Thurso wildfire in 24 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Firefighters tackle second Thurso wildfire in 24 hours

Firefighters have battled two separate fires in the area.

By Michelle Henderson
Picture of the driver's door on a red fire truck with yellow squares and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service logo.
Fire crews were dispatched to the scene. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Thurso residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed today as firefighters tackled a second wildfire in 24 hours.

Crews were called to Thurso Moors, near Moorside Avenue, at about 2.30pm this afternoon.

Firefighters were met by a large fire, covering 250 metres of gorse and heather to the west of the High Ormlie area of the town.

Three appliances were tasked to the scene, working into the evening to fight the fire.

More than six hours after they first arrived, crews successfully extinguished the fire.

Firefighters out in force amid extreme wildfire warning

The wildfire is the second of its kind in the area in 24 hours.

On Thursday, firefighters were tasked to extinguish a fire to the rear of John Kennedy Drive, near to the Pennyland and Ormlie areas of the town.

Firefighters returned to the scene today to “extinguish pockets of smoke in the undergrowth.”

Residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed for a second day due to heavy smoke in the area.

An extreme wildfire warning remains in force across parts of Caithness and the wider Highlands area.

Fire chiefs issued the warning ahead of the weekend as forecasters warned of further sunny spells.

The public is being urged to “exercise extreme caution” and “think twice” before using anything which could involve a naked flame.

