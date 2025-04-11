Firefighters tackle second Thurso wildfire in 24 hours

Thurso residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed today as firefighters tackled a second wildfire in 24 hours.

Crews were called to Thurso Moors, near Moorside Avenue, at about 2.30pm this afternoon.

Firefighters were met by a large fire, covering 250 metres of gorse and heather to the west of the High Ormlie area of the town.

Three appliances were tasked to the scene, working into the evening to fight the fire.

More than six hours after they first arrived, crews successfully extinguished the fire.

Firefighters out in force amid extreme wildfire warning

The wildfire is the second of its kind in the area in 24 hours.

On Thursday, firefighters were tasked to extinguish a fire to the rear of John Kennedy Drive, near to the Pennyland and Ormlie areas of the town.

Firefighters returned to the scene today to “extinguish pockets of smoke in the undergrowth.”

Residents were told to keep their doors and windows closed for a second day due to heavy smoke in the area.

An extreme wildfire warning remains in force across parts of Caithness and the wider Highlands area.

Fire chiefs issued the warning ahead of the weekend as forecasters warned of further sunny spells.

The public is being urged to “exercise extreme caution” and “think twice” before using anything which could involve a naked flame.