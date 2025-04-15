A9 closed near Alness after head-on crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

A9 closed near Alness after head-on crash

Drivers are being encouraged to use an alternative route.

By Michelle Henderson
Black and silver car in the middle of A9 after crash.
The A9 is closed to all traffic as a result of a two-vehicle crash near Alness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road is closed in both directions following a two-car crash near Alness.

The collision happened at the Skiach Junction, south of Alness, shortly after 1pm today.

Emergency services have attended the scene.

The severity of any injuries is currently unknown.

Pictures taken by The P&J at the scene of the incident show a head-on collision involving a Porsche and a silver car.

Silver car with severe damage to the front of the vehicle lies in the middle of the road as traffic builds to the rear.
Pictures taken at the scene show the severity of a two-vehicle crash on the A9 this afternoon. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Traffic has been building in the area, as a full road closure is in place.

Traffic Scotland is encouraging drivers to use an alternative route where possible.

It is understood traffic is being filtered through Evanton to prevent lengthy tailbacks on the A9.

A statement on their website reads: “The A9 at Alness is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

The road remains closed as recovery of the vehicles is arranged.

In a statement, A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Tuesday, April, 15, we received a report of a crash on the A9 at Arduillie roundabout involving two vehicles.

“Recovery of vehicles is underway.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation