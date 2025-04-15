A9 closed near Alness after head-on crash

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road is closed in both directions following a two-car crash near Alness.

The collision happened at the Skiach Junction, south of Alness, shortly after 1pm today.

Emergency services have attended the scene.

The severity of any injuries is currently unknown.

Pictures taken by The P&J at the scene of the incident show a head-on collision involving a Porsche and a silver car.

Traffic has been building in the area, as a full road closure is in place.

Traffic Scotland is encouraging drivers to use an alternative route where possible.

It is understood traffic is being filtered through Evanton to prevent lengthy tailbacks on the A9.

A statement on their website reads: “The A9 at Alness is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use an alternative route at this time.”

The road remains closed as recovery of the vehicles is arranged.

In a statement, A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Tuesday, April, 15, we received a report of a crash on the A9 at Arduillie roundabout involving two vehicles.

“Recovery of vehicles is underway.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.