Highlands & Islands 3 people taken to hospital after A9 crash south of Helmsdale The road was closed between Brora and Helmsdale. By Alberto Lejarraga April 15 2025, 2:55 pm April 15 2025, 2:55 pm Share 3 people taken to hospital after A9 crash south of Helmsdale Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6734471/a9-crash-helmsdale-brora/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: DC Thomson. Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A9 south of Helmsdale. Officers and paramedics, including an air ambulance, were called to the busy road around 12:45pm on Wednesday, April 15. The A9 was closed between Brora and Helmsdale. A9 closed after crash near Helmsdale A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.45pm on Tuesday, 15 April, 2025, we received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A9 near Helmsdale. “Three people were taken to hospital and the road reopened around 2.15pm.”
Conversation