3 people taken to hospital after A9 crash south of Helmsdale

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A9 south of Helmsdale.

Officers and paramedics, including an air ambulance, were called to the busy road around 12:45pm on Wednesday, April 15.

The A9 was closed between Brora and Helmsdale.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.45pm on Tuesday, 15 April, 2025, we received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A9 near Helmsdale.

“Three people were taken to hospital and the road reopened around 2.15pm.”