Highland councillor suspended after making ‘disrespectful’ Carbisdale Castle ‘threat’ towards community

North, West and Central Sutherland councillor Michael Baird has apologised "unequivocally" after a Standards Commission hearing.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Michael Baird
Councillor Michael Baird. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A Highland councillor has been suspended after being found to have breached the councillors’ code of conduct.

Sutherland councillor Michael Baird has been suspended for two months after he was found to have been “disrespectful towards the chair and committee of a local community group.”

The “disrespectful” exchange came when the councillor was involved with a project to transform Carbisdale Castle.

The castle is being passed to a community benefit board who will oversee opening up the castle to the public.

Liberal Democrat councillor Mr Baird has accepted he breached the code of conduct and has since “apologised unequivocally.”

What was the breach?

The local group was consulted on a land purchase by Forestry and Land Scotland as part of Carbisdale Castle’s development project.

Mr Baird became involved with the land purchase when he sent the chair of the local group an email in September 2023.

In the email, Mr Baird stated that if the local group’s committee did not support the land purchase he would not support future funding for the local village hall.

Carbisdale Castle will open for guided tours and other activities. Supplied by Rightmove.

The panel was also told the Sutherland councillor had made repeated calls to the committee chair and made “several unannounced visits” to their home.

The committee is responsible for Culrain Hall, nearby to Carbisdale Castle and previous funding has come from the council’s discretionary ward budget.

Mr Baird, along with other ward councillors can advise council officers on how ward budgets should be spent.

Councillor ‘threatened to use his position and influence’

The panel said that while Mr Baird was allowed to advise how ward funding should be spent, what he sent the local chair what could be interpreted as a “threat.”

Morag Ferguson, chairwoman of the Standards Commission hearing panel said: “The panel found that Councillor Baird effectively threatened to use his position and influence over the expenditure of ward funds to pressure the chair and committee into making a decision on a wholly unrelated matter.

Councillor Michael Baird faced two other complaints which were not found to have breached the code.

“The panel considered that the making of such a threat in the circumstances was disrespectful towards the chair and committee.”

Mrs Ferguson added that Mr Baird could have offered assistance to the chair and committee “without issuing any threat concerning council funding.”

Councillor Baird apologises for code breach

In response to the result of the hearing, Mr Baird apologised and said it has been “a stressful time.”

He said: “I accepted that a correspondence I sent may be construed as discourteous, and I apologised unequivocally for this.

“I’m pleased that the panel acknowledged that my email correspondence was motivated by the good of the community, and the creation of jobs that the project at Carbisdale Castle will bring; and I remain steadfast in this belief.

“I do hope that the hall committee can now move on, and that members of the community can enjoy a peaceful coexistence.”

Samantha Kane, lady Carbisdale. sutherland. Supplied by lady Carbisdale.

Lady Carbisdale said the purchase of land was necessary for the castle to remain an “iconic asset for Sutherland and the Highlands as a whole.”

Lady Carbisdale said: “While I admire Michael’s passion, I wasn’t aware that he had written a discourteous email; and I’m pleased that he apologised and that this is the extent of the finding.

“I understand that he apologised sincerely, and I’m sure that it was a solitary incident that he will not repeat.”

