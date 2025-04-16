Former Coronation Street star visits Highland farm on ‘bucket list’ trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Former Coronation Street star visits Highland farm on ‘bucket list’ trip

Helen Flanagan enjoyed some quality time with her daughter, Delilah, in the Scottish Highlands.

By Michelle Henderson
Donald Fraser and Joanna MacGregor, owners of Farm Ness with actress and model Helen Flanagan during her recent visit to the Scottish Highlands. Image: Farm Ness.

Owners of a Highland farm welcomed their first celebrity visitor this week as former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan enjoyed a ‘bucket list’ trip to the north.

The actress and model enjoyed some quality ‘bonding’ time with her daughter Delilah as they toured Farm Ness.

The fun-filled day out formed part of their whirlwind trip to Inverness, which included a much-anticipated trip to Loch Ness.

The actress has shared highlights of her trip on social media, as the mother-daughter duo soak up the easter holidays.

Coronation Street star visits Highland Farm

Greeted by owner Joanna MacGregor and her partner Donald Fraser, the duo got down to work.

A visit to the lambing shed proved fruitful, with the pair catching the birth of the farm’s latest addition before helping to feed a lamb each.

Helen also enjoyed being one of the first to get up close to the farm’s Highland Cow Iona.

Delilah wearing a blue and white striped jumper and a yellow coat.
Videos and pictures shared by Helen and Farm Ness show Delilah enjoying her day trip to the Highland attraction. Image: Helen Flanagan.

The owners of Farm Ness are preparing to launch a new summer tour, giving visitors the chance to get up close with their cattle.

Speaking to The Press and Journal about her visit, 37-year-old Joanna said it was ‘surreal’ to meet Helen, who played Rosie Webster for 12 years.

She said: “It was surreal.

“When I was a child, there were only four channels on the TV, so Coronation Street was a really big part of our life back then, but you don’t have that anymore.

“Now, you have YouTube and hundreds of TV channels. Coronation Street was a massive deal, so it was a massive deal seeing her.

“I felt it was just like meeting Rosie off Coronation Street. She was exactly like you would imagine, a very nice person.”

Helen Flanagan helping feed Highland cow
The model and actress was beaming as the pair got up close with one of their Highland cows. Image: Helen Flanagan.

‘It was like we were old friends’

Joanna said Helen’s arrival was the talk of the farm, with people queuing up to grab a selfie with the star.

“She was so down to earth, it was like we were old friends,” Joanna added.

“She just chatted away and wasn’t pretentious or uppity at all, just a very down-to-earth person.

“Everyone knows who she is, but she doesn’t really see herself like that, I don’t think. Everybody was queuing up to get a picture with her. She was so nice to everybody, just really happy to do it.”

Helene Flanagan social media post from Farm Ness
The former Coronation Street actress and her daughter visited the farm during their whistlestop tour of Inverness and the surrounding area. Image: Helen Flanagan.

As a fan of the TV soap, Joanna was delighted to get a rare insight into filming on the cobbles.

The farm owner said: “Rosie was always sent up to her room by Sally. She’s shouted “Go to your room”, so I asked what was up there (at the top of the stairs) and she said there was just a wall, so when she got up the stairs, there was nothing.

“I used to shout that at the TV. There is nothing there because you never saw Rosie’s room. She said it would be the end of the scene, and she would just run up the stairs.”

The family-run business opened to the public in 2020, following the launch of a pop-up.

A year later, the proud owners opened a farm shop followed by a play area.

In 2021, they were featured on BBC’s This Farming Life, showcasing the construction and launch of their Highland business.

Conversation