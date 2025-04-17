Award-winning Orkney pubwatch scheme that helped spearhead crime reduction now ‘dead in the water’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award-winning Orkney pubwatch scheme that helped spearhead crime reduction now ‘dead in the water’

Hopes to rejuvenate the local branch of the scheme appear to be dashed as "nobody wants to take it over."

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney pubwatch
Pubs along Kirkwall's Shore Street. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Orkney’s award-winning pubwatch scheme is “dead in the water”, according to the chairman of the local licensing board.

There is a network of similar initiatives across the UK where bars and police work together to reduce alcohol-related offences, underage drinking, and anti-social behaviour.

It does this by encouraging the licensees to communicate with each other.

The Orkney pubwatch scheme has seen some success and has been active since at least 2013, according to council reports.

Kirkwall police station.
Police in Orkney have backed the scheme.

According to chairman Andy McGinn, the latest update on behalf of licensees is that Orkney pubwatch is no more because “nobody wants to take it over and do it.”

Mr McGinn said the scheme had previously worked very well and there was disappointment from the board and the police.

However, he also said: “There’s nothing that we can do as a forum.

“It’s up to the licensees to get together themselves.”

Why Orkney’s pubwatch was so successful

In March 2023, a police officer involved with local branch, Sgt Simon Hay, was presented with an award for his work at the National Pubwatch Conference.

However, according to the minutes of the area licensing board from November 2023, momentum behind Orkney Pubwatch quickly become “stagnant.”

It was struggling to rally individuals to sign up and take on crucial roles within the group.

Kirkwall town centre.

Despite that, there had still been hopes that the pubwatch branch could be “rejuvenated”, the minutes state.

However, it appears that this hasn’t been its fate and interest in it has declined.

At yesterday’s meeting, police representatives also said there are now hurdles to sharing information, including photos and addresses, with the scheme due to General Data Protection Regulation.

However, Orkney’s area commander, Chief Inspector Scott Robertson. and Licensing Sergeant Sarah Paterson still stated their support for the scheme.

