Award-winning Orkney pubwatch scheme that helped spearhead crime reduction now ‘dead in the water’

Orkney’s award-winning pubwatch scheme is “dead in the water”, according to the chairman of the local licensing board.

There is a network of similar initiatives across the UK where bars and police work together to reduce alcohol-related offences, underage drinking, and anti-social behaviour.

It does this by encouraging the licensees to communicate with each other.

The Orkney pubwatch scheme has seen some success and has been active since at least 2013, according to council reports.

According to chairman Andy McGinn, the latest update on behalf of licensees is that Orkney pubwatch is no more because “nobody wants to take it over and do it.”

Mr McGinn said the scheme had previously worked very well and there was disappointment from the board and the police.

However, he also said: “There’s nothing that we can do as a forum.

“It’s up to the licensees to get together themselves.”

Why Orkney’s pubwatch was so successful

In March 2023, a police officer involved with local branch, Sgt Simon Hay, was presented with an award for his work at the National Pubwatch Conference.

However, according to the minutes of the area licensing board from November 2023, momentum behind Orkney Pubwatch quickly become “stagnant.”

It was struggling to rally individuals to sign up and take on crucial roles within the group.

Despite that, there had still been hopes that the pubwatch branch could be “rejuvenated”, the minutes state.

However, it appears that this hasn’t been its fate and interest in it has declined.

At yesterday’s meeting, police representatives also said there are now hurdles to sharing information, including photos and addresses, with the scheme due to General Data Protection Regulation.

However, Orkney’s area commander, Chief Inspector Scott Robertson. and Licensing Sergeant Sarah Paterson still stated their support for the scheme.