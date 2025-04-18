Domestic abuser jailed after refusing to comply with Oban court order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Domestic abuser jailed after refusing to comply with Oban court order

Benedict Boylen was jailed for nine months and given a 10-year non-harassment order for domestic abuse.

By Louise Glen
Oban Sheriff Court guy oban abuse
Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Google Street View.

A domestic abuser who told a social worker he would not comply with a court order from Oban Sheriff Court has been jailed for nine months.

Benedict Boylen, 46, was sentenced after previously admitting to a course of abusive behaviour against his former partner between April 8 2022 and August 1 2022.

Boylen, of Queens Avenue, Weststone, London, pled guilty to shouting and swearing, brandishing a knife and holding it against the woman’s face at her home in Oban.

Accused was feeling ‘anxious’ when he spoke to social worker

He also admitted taking her mobile phone to stop her from calling the police and repeatedly contacting her to issue threats.

He was assessed by a social worker for a court-ordered community justice report, but stated during the interview that he “would not comply with anything”.

Defence solicitor Stephen McGuire told the court: “He tells me he was feeling anxious when he met with the compiler of the report.

“He has had an ADHD diagnosis since childhood, and some comments made in jest were taken out of context.

“I am asking the court to disregard his attempts to step back from his plea.

“Addressing his feelings towards the complainer, he does feel bitterness, but honestly put, he now lives in London and will not return to Scotland at all.

‘Revenge-seeking attitudes’

“I have spoken to him, and he will comply with an alternative to custody.

“The fact that he has complied with the case and has attended at court on numerous occasions for this case shows he has respect for the court and will comply with any court order.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “Some of these comments could be prosecuted under hate crime legislation.

“This was an unpleasant domestic abuse case – at its height, a large knife was put on her face.

“She was terrified and traumatised.

“He has a contemptible attitude to his former partner. He has shown himself to be misogynistic and has zero empathy.

“He is at high risk of causing physical, emotional and mental harm.

“The report states that he has revenge-seeking attitudes toward the complainer.”

He added: “The court in sentencing is to provide a deterrent, and the nature of your offences means there is no alternative to a short custodial sentence.

“I am sentencing you to custody for nine months, and a non-harassment order of 10 years.”

Mishearing the sentence, Boylen shouted: “Ten years!?”

A police officer – who at the time was putting handcuffs on the accused – clarified that it was the term of the the non-harassment order.

Boylen then shouted to the sheriff: “I thought you said prison for 10 years!”

