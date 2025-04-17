A86 closed after one-vehicle crash near Roybridge

The A86 is closed to all traffic following a crash east of Spean Bridge.

The incident, involving one vehicle, happened on the A86 Spean Bridge to Kingussie road, shortly before 8am.

Police have closed the road east of Spean Bridge, as crews deal with the incident.

The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers are being warned to expect longer than usual journey times.

A statement on Traffic Scotland’s website reads: “A86 at Roybridge is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users should approach with caution and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Fort William firefighters called to Highland crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was notified about the incident at 7.44am.

One appliance from Fort William made the 13-mile journey to the scene.

Firefighters made the scene safe before leaving shortly after 8.16am.

We have approached Police Scotland for comment.

