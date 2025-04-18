Orkney Street Pastors warn large influx of visiting SSEN workers could recreate ‘friction’ in pubs

Street pastors in Orkney have warned an influx of mainland workers could recreate “friction” experienced in pubs from previous construction projects.

About 180 workers from SSEN are due to arrive during the summer to build a major new substation in Finstown and work on an underground cable.

While in Orkney they will be staying in temporary on-site accommodation.

Orkney Street Pastors have warned the large influx of a visiting workforce risks changing the atmosphere in Kirkwall pubs.

However, SSEN Transmission has stressed that “being a good neighbour is fundamental to its approach”.

Worries from Orkney Street Pastors

A report on the street pastors’ activities by co-ordinator Barry Cockerham was presented to the local Licensing Forum this week.

In it, Mr Cockerham states the pastors are expecting a “change in the demographic on the streets” in Kirkwall.

This will be due to the construction workers from the mainland arriving in the summer.

It comes the same week as news that Orkney’s pubwatch scheme is now effectively defunct, as no one wants to take on the running of it.

The initiative previously assisted pubs and police by warning of any issues that may have led to alcohol-related crime.

In his report, Mr Cockerham states: “The proportion of males and the average age is likely to increase.

“Many of them will not have experienced Street Pastors previously.”

Previous projects created ‘friction’ with Orkney locals

Expanding on his report, Mr Cockerham explained his concerns are based on past experiences of two major construction projects in Orkney.

One was the building of the swimming pool at the Pickaquoy Centre, around 2012, and the construction of the new hospital in Kirkwall, which was completed in 2019.

These projects yielded two very different effects on the local pub scene.

He said: “With the swimming pool we had a lot of workers coming into Orkney.

“There was quite a bit of friction.

“Orcadians were saying it took work away from them, and the workers from the south said the only reason they were doing it was because Orcadians were lazy.

“It was pub banter, but it began to cause quite a lot of friction.”

“The next major project was the hospital.

“The contractor had a very different approach, probably because of those previous problems.

“If any of their workers caused problems, they were sent home. The atmosphere changed, and there wasn’t that friction.

“With the substation we’re talking about 200 workers, predominantly men in their late 30s.

“If there’s a big influx of men that age, it’s going to change the demographic in the pubs.”

Orkney Street Pastors aiming to help prevent harassment and increase safety

Orkney’s Street Pastors aim to patrol the areas near the pubs between 10pm and 2am every Saturday.

They currently have seven male and seven female street pastors, all volunteers and active members of local churches.

But, at the moment, the street pastors are having problems keeping their numbers up.

Mr Cockerham explained the approach of the Orkney Street Pastors was to increase safety for those enjoying Kirkwall’s pubs.

He said: “From the Street Pastors’ perspective, we’re trying to look after the girls and young women to make sure they’re not harassed and can get home.

“As the proportion of men, and particularly single men, goes up drastically, that could become more of a problem – or it might not.

“It is difficult to know. You need to respond to the situation presented to you.”

SSEN to remind workers of responsibilities to Orkney locals

The Finstown Substation and underground cable are being built to improve Orkney’s connection to the main grid on the UK mainland.

SSEN Transmission replied to the Orkney Street Pastors report, stressing it has consulted with local stakeholders and will continue to do so.

They said the on-site accommodation at the Finstown substation will include “catering, a gymnasium, recreation areas and laundry facilities.”

However, transport will also be provided for workers between the site and Kirkwall to allow the use of “local facilities.”

This will include using Kirkwall’s cinema or arranging regular football games at the Pickaquoy Centre.

While supporting the well-being of its workers, this will also bring economic benefits to the area.

A spokesperson said: “We have a long track record of successfully delivering major infrastructure projects in local communities.

“Being a good neighbour is fundamental to our approach.

“While we encourage teams to support local businesses, our expectation is that they are respectful, and we will be reminding teams of their responsibilities.

“As ever, we will continue to keep the local community informed of our progress throughout this project, and will endeavour to minimise disruption wherever we can.”