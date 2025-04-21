Mum praises ‘superhero’ Inverness medics for scrubs-free support during daughter’s emergency procedure

An Inverness mum has praised NHS hospital staff for their extraordinary kindness after her daughter underwent an emergency procedure over the Easter weekend.

Kelly Macrae said theatre staff at Raigmore Hospital showed remarkable compassion by removing their scrubs to help calm her daughter Amelia.

She is terrified of medical clothing due to her “constant hospital admissions”.

A symbol of strength

The Drummond School pupil has become a symbol of resilience and inspiration in the Highlands.

Born prematurely at 32 weeks, weighing just 3lb, Amelia faced early health challenges and was placed on a ventilator.

By age two, she was diagnosed with global developmental delay, and by three, with autism and being non-verbal. She also lives with epilepsy. ​

Amelia’s story has touched many, highlighting the importance of understanding and supporting children with complex needs.​

The 10-year-old, who has undergone numerous procedures and general anaesthetics in recent days, was taken to theatre for a second time in five days.

Compassion in the operating theatre

With Amelia fearing that anyone in scrubs or blue gloves would hurt her, the team made a small but meaningful gesture—wearing their own clothes instead.

Kelly said: “Not all superheroes wear capes.

“Amelia was back in theatre on Saturday for yet another general anaesthetic. I’ve lost count of the sedations and cannulas she’s had.

“We’ve seen seven anaesthetists since Monday.

“It’s been absolutely brutal—every day a new issue, and everything that could go wrong has gone wrong.”

A medical team that went above and beyond

She said anaesthetist John Smith, who was in charge of Amelia’s care, and his team helped put both mother and daughter at ease.

“John came down in his own clothes—no scrubs—and when we got to the theatre, his team were also in their own clothes,” she said.

“They changed into scrubs once Amelia was under and back into their own clothes before she woke up.”

Kelly said the thoughtful gesture “made the world of difference” to her daughter.

She added: “Honestly, they went above and beyond. They even had a projector on the ceiling in recovery to calm her if she woke up—but she slept through it.”

Turning Inverness hospital experience into action

Kelly managed to capture a photo of the theatre team and said she hoped sharing her story would help show appreciation for their efforts.

“Amelia was still sleeping on Saturday night but back in her room, and hopefully this was our last trip to theatre for a long time,” she said.

Amelia’s journey has inspired her mum, to establish Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards (AYHA) in her honour.

These awards celebrate the courage and achievements of young people across the Highlands. They have raised substantial funds for local causes, including Drummond School in Inverness.