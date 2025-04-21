Mum praises ‘superhero’ Inverness medics for scrubs-free support during daughter’s emergency procedure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum praises ‘superhero’ Inverness medics for scrubs-free support during daughter’s emergency procedure

By Louise Glen
Mum Kelly Macrae said Inverness theatre staff at Raigmore Hospital swapped their scrubs for everyday clothes to help calm the 10-year-old. Image: Supplied.

An Inverness mum has praised NHS hospital staff for their extraordinary kindness after her daughter underwent an emergency procedure over the Easter weekend.

Kelly Macrae said theatre staff at Raigmore Hospital showed remarkable compassion by removing their scrubs to help calm her daughter Amelia.

She is terrified of medical clothing due to her “constant hospital admissions”.

Amelia Kelly. Image: Supplied.

A symbol of strength

The Drummond School pupil has become a symbol of resilience and inspiration in the Highlands.

Born prematurely at 32 weeks, weighing just 3lb, Amelia faced early health challenges and was placed on a ventilator.

By age two, she was diagnosed with global developmental delay, and by three, with autism and being non-verbal. She also lives with epilepsy. ​

Amelia’s story has touched many, highlighting the importance of understanding and supporting children with complex needs.​

The 10-year-old, who has undergone numerous procedures and general anaesthetics in recent days, was taken to theatre for a second time in five days.

Compassion in the operating theatre

Amelia Macrae who was treated by hospital staff in Inverness.
The Young Highlander Awards were set up in by Kelly, the mother of Amelia Kelly. Pictured is Amelia, aged five. Image: Supplied.

With Amelia fearing that anyone in scrubs or blue gloves would hurt her, the team made a small but meaningful gesture—wearing their own clothes instead.

Kelly said: “Not all superheroes wear capes.

“Amelia was back in theatre on Saturday for yet another general anaesthetic. I’ve lost count of the sedations and cannulas she’s had.

“We’ve seen seven anaesthetists since Monday.

“It’s been absolutely brutal—every day a new issue, and everything that could go wrong has gone wrong.”

A medical team that went above and beyond

Amelia Macrae who was treated by Inverness hospital staff.
Amelia aged seven; she is now 10. Image: Whale Like Fish.

She said anaesthetist John Smith, who was in charge of Amelia’s care, and his team helped put both mother and daughter at ease.

“John came down in his own clothes—no scrubs—and when we got to the theatre, his team were also in their own clothes,” she said.

“They changed into scrubs once Amelia was under and back into their own clothes before she woke up.”

Kelly said the thoughtful gesture “made the world of difference” to her daughter.

She added: “Honestly, they went above and beyond. They even had a projector on the ceiling in recovery to calm her if she woke up—but she slept through it.”

Turning Inverness hospital experience into action

Amelia Macrae was treated by Inverness Hospital staff.
Amelia  was born at 32 weeks, weighing just 3lb and was placed on a ventilator from birth. Image: Supplied.

Kelly managed to capture a photo of the theatre team and said she hoped sharing her story would help show appreciation for their efforts.

“Amelia was still sleeping on Saturday night but back in her room, and hopefully this was our last trip to theatre for a long time,” she said.

Amelia’s journey has inspired her mum, to establish Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards (AYHA) in her honour.

These awards celebrate the courage and achievements of young people across the Highlands. They have raised substantial funds for local causes, including Drummond School in Inverness.

Conversation