Highlands & Islands

Firefighters called to save barge ablaze near Lerwick

Emergency crews gathered on the shore as they battled to extinguish the fire.

By Michelle Henderson
Firefighters were working to extinguish a fire on an unmanned barge. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Firefighters were battling to save a vessel from ruin after it caught fire north of Lerwick.

The blaze broke out onboard an unmanned feed barge at Greenhead base shortly before 10.30am.

A large emergency response gathered on the Shetland coast, as efforts to contain the blaze got underway.

Firefighters use four main jets and one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames, as well as a ground monitor, thermal imaging camera and breathing apparatus.

Crews left the scene shortly before 2pm.

Emergency responders gather to tackle Lerwick boat fire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the fire at 10.23am.

Three appliances from Lerwick and Sandwick were tasked to the scene, 1.5 miles north of Lerwick.

HM Coastguard also sent members of the Lerwick coastguard rescue team and the Lerwick lifeboat to assist with their rescue efforts.

Two senior coastguard operation officers were also in attendance.

The stop message was received at 1.05pm, with firefighters leaving the area a short time later.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

