Tribute: Grandma Chrissie MacEachen the Gaelic singer who taught choir in Lochaber for 26 years

Memories of Chrissie MacEachen have been shared far and wide following the announcement of her death, only a few days short of her 90th birthday.

For the past seven years, Chrissie was cared for in a Fife nursing home, surrounded by her family.

They said that, almost to the very end, Chrissie was still singing — a lifelong passion and a defining part of who she was.

Born on May 3, 1935, she was one of six siblings raised on the family croft at Clachan Mòr in South Uist.

The small settlement, situated near the shore of Loch Bee, is known for its traditional crofting lifestyle.

Chrissie MacEachen loved the Gaelic language

A native Gaelic speaker, Chrissie first competed in the Royal National Mòd in Dunoon at the age of nine.

From then on, she was a strong supporter of Gaelic singing and promotion of the language.

At the age of 15, she left the island to work on the mainland, beginning a career in hospitality.

She moved to the Morar area and Chrissie often spoke of her time at the Morar Hotel.

At the time it was owned by the family of weather presenter Carol Kirkwood.

She loved it there and made many friends that lasted a lifetime.

From there, she moved to Glasgow and became part of the Gaelic community in the city.

It was while working in Glasgow, at Lauder’s Bar, that she met her future husband, Ronald MacEachen.

Chrissie became a step-mum to two daughters

He was a dad to two daughters and Chrissie opened her heart and home to them all.

The couple married in Glasgow in August 1968.

Ronald worked as a prison officer at Barlinnie and for a few years they stayed in the city.

In 1970, the couple moved to Caol, where Chrissie worked in the Bellhaven Ward at the Belford Hospital.

She was a care assistant there — a role she loved.

But it was through Gaelic music that Chrissie made her most lasting impact.

She was a passionate advocate for the language and culture.

And she spent more than two decades as the fun-loving yet formidable conductor of the Lochaber Gaelic Junior Choir.

She nurtured young singers and tutored adults, instilling in them a pride in Gaelic heritage.

Among those she coached were some of the biggest names in traditional music.

Among them were members of the Henderson family and broadcaster Eilidh Davis.

Under the dedicated leadership of Chrissie, the choir achieved notable success at the Royal National Mòd across Scotland.

Outstanding performances singing in the Gaelic language

Individually, Chrissie herself won one of its highest prizes in the Gold Medal in 1982, at the Royal National Mod on Skye.

Her performance was described by the audience as “outstanding” for both Gaelic language and her wonderful singing voice.

She was known for her immaculate Highland outfits and her willingness to get her sleeves rolled up and get on with the job of teaching Gaelic to her choristers.

Chrissie even fundraised for her choir’s outfits and made sure no one was left behind when it came to paying for hotel accommodation.

She was loved by her choir members and their parents for helping them learn the language through songs.

In 2007, Chrissie was awarded the Freedom of Lochaber in recognition of her services to Gaelic music and culture.

The ceremony was performed at the opening night of the Royal National Mod in Fort William on Friday October 12, 2007.

In the citation for her award it reads: “She has dedicated her later years to Gaelic and set up the Lochaber Schools Choir in 1985.

“Since then she has trained the choir as well as solo singers, duettists and those wishing to recite.

“Her dedication and hard work have all been done on a voluntary basis.”

At the time, the provost of Lochaber, Councillor Allan Henderson, said: “My fellow councillors and I unanimously feel that Chrissie MacEachen is a worthy Freeman of Lochaber.

“This prestigious title honours all her hard work, enthusiasm, expertise and commitment.

“And it recognises the important role she has played in promoting excellence in Gaelic music and song in Lochaber over many years.”

In 2017, the choir was awarded the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy, highlighting their excellence in Gaelic choral performance.

She loved the children in her choir as if they were their own, and there is nothing that was too much trouble for her.

Chrissie MacEachen will be “deeply missed”

Children and adults from her family adored her, affectionately calling her Grandma Chrissie.

She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.

Her funeral will take place in Benbecula on May 8.

Chrissie MacEachen’s legacy endures through the countless individuals she inspired and the rich Gaelic traditions she helped preserve.

She is survived by her daughters, four grandsons and several great-grandchildren, whom she loved.

