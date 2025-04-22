Aurora Hotel in Nairn tries again with restaurant plans they say are needed to secure future of businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Aurora Hotel in Nairn tries again with restaurant plans they say are needed to secure future of businesses

The previous plans were rejected by councillors after next door neighbours raised concerns.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Aurora Hotel front
The Aurora Hotel in Nairn. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Fresh restaurant renovation plans have been submitted to safeguard the future of a Nairn hotel after previous proposals were thrown out.

The Aurora Hotel has been pushing for an extension to their dining room for years, which has landed them in hot water with nearby neighbours in the past.

Previously, the hotel said the if the extension did not go ahead it would “threaten the long-term future of the business.”

The council is now being asked to assess new proposals, which hotel owners have said “addresses all concerns” lodged previously.

What are the hotel’s new plans?

The new restaurant area has now taken a dramatic step back from the previous proposal.

Gone is the previous ‘L’ shaped wing, replaced with a more reserved extension in line with other buildings on the street.

The hotel’s new plans keep the extension in line with the hotel and neighbouring properties. Image: cmdesign/Highland Council Planning.

An objection from neighbours Mr and Mrs Duncan’s came from the original ‘L’ wing, which they feared would impact their sunlight, especially in winter.

The new pub has also been removed from the plans as both rooms will now be used for dining.

The extension was originally to house an extra 40 guests, but it is not yet clear how many new seating spaces the new plan will allow.

Aurora Hotel’s previously rejected plans, with bar area and seating. Supplied by cmdesign/Highland Council Planning.

Planning fiasco has cost hotel ‘dearly’

In their new application, CM Design said the wider hospitality industry is under continued strain and planning delays have cost the hotel “dearly.”

They added: “Here we have a long standing local business, adventuring forward with further investment in the town.”

CM Design’s Finlay Mackay said owner Enrico Sulejmani has amended proposals in response to criticism and “addresses all concerns.”

The new plans keep the extension in line with next door houses. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Mr Mackay said: “This proposal has a reduced impact on the streetscape compared to the previously refused applications.

“The extension preserves the traditional form of the host property and does not impact on the amenity of neighbouring householders.”

Why is Aurora Hotel in need of an extension?

In their previous application, a developer statement said the extension would “provide a service to the community” and secure the future of the business.

They spoke of a hotel industry, which has been “decimated by the culture of Airbnb”, and explained the renovated restaurant would provide an avenue for the business to continue.

They also blamed the threat of an A96 bypass reducing their trade, as currently the trunk road passes directly in front of the hotel in Nairn.

Aurora hotel conservatory
The current conservatory. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Aurora Hotel’s extension – over 10 years in the making

Aurora Hotel has been fighting to expand the dining space since 2013.

Over the years this has included several plans to replace the conservatory with a larger building.

One such expansion plan was approved, but due to “many business factors” work was unable to get started and planning permission expired.

As a result, Aurora Hotel again had to enter the planning system, which is when it saw the plans rejected by councillors.

At the time, councillors called the development “overpowering” and said the neighbour’s loss of sunlight to be “unacceptable.”

Councillors may yet again be asked to decide on the plans, which can be viewed here.

