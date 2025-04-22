Aurora Hotel in Nairn tries again with restaurant plans they say are needed to secure future of businesses

Fresh restaurant renovation plans have been submitted to safeguard the future of a Nairn hotel after previous proposals were thrown out.

The Aurora Hotel has been pushing for an extension to their dining room for years, which has landed them in hot water with nearby neighbours in the past.

Previously, the hotel said the if the extension did not go ahead it would “threaten the long-term future of the business.”

The council is now being asked to assess new proposals, which hotel owners have said “addresses all concerns” lodged previously.

What are the hotel’s new plans?

The new restaurant area has now taken a dramatic step back from the previous proposal.

Gone is the previous ‘L’ shaped wing, replaced with a more reserved extension in line with other buildings on the street.

An objection from neighbours Mr and Mrs Duncan’s came from the original ‘L’ wing, which they feared would impact their sunlight, especially in winter.

The new pub has also been removed from the plans as both rooms will now be used for dining.

The extension was originally to house an extra 40 guests, but it is not yet clear how many new seating spaces the new plan will allow.

Planning fiasco has cost hotel ‘dearly’

In their new application, CM Design said the wider hospitality industry is under continued strain and planning delays have cost the hotel “dearly.”

They added: “Here we have a long standing local business, adventuring forward with further investment in the town.”

CM Design’s Finlay Mackay said owner Enrico Sulejmani has amended proposals in response to criticism and “addresses all concerns.”

Mr Mackay said: “This proposal has a reduced impact on the streetscape compared to the previously refused applications.

“The extension preserves the traditional form of the host property and does not impact on the amenity of neighbouring householders.”

Why is Aurora Hotel in need of an extension?

In their previous application, a developer statement said the extension would “provide a service to the community” and secure the future of the business.

They spoke of a hotel industry, which has been “decimated by the culture of Airbnb”, and explained the renovated restaurant would provide an avenue for the business to continue.

They also blamed the threat of an A96 bypass reducing their trade, as currently the trunk road passes directly in front of the hotel in Nairn.

Aurora Hotel’s extension – over 10 years in the making

Aurora Hotel has been fighting to expand the dining space since 2013.

Over the years this has included several plans to replace the conservatory with a larger building.

One such expansion plan was approved, but due to “many business factors” work was unable to get started and planning permission expired.

As a result, Aurora Hotel again had to enter the planning system, which is when it saw the plans rejected by councillors.

At the time, councillors called the development “overpowering” and said the neighbour’s loss of sunlight to be “unacceptable.”

Councillors may yet again be asked to decide on the plans, which can be viewed here.

