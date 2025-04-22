Man charged with multiple offences after A82 crash

A 35-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences following a one-vehicle crash on the A82 south of Inverness.

Police and firefighters were called to the Inverness to Fort William trunk road shortly after 7.50am on Monday following reports of a crash near Dochgarroch.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the roadside and was later charged in connection with several offences, including assault, culpable and reckless conduct and driving offences.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

The road remained open as crews dealt with the incident.

Police confirmed there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters attend A82 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the incident at 7.52 am, dispatching one appliance from Inverness to the scene.

Firefighters made sure the vehicle was safe before leaving the area.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 7.50am on Monday, April 21, we were called to a report of a crash on the A82 near Dochgarroch.

“Emergency services attended, and there were no reported injuries.

“A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assault, culpable and reckless conduct and driving offences.

“He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”