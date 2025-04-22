Man charged with multiple offences after A82 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Man charged with multiple offences after A82 crash

Police and firefighters were called to the scene on Monday morning.

By Michelle Henderson
Car passing on the right hand lane of the A82 with a signpost for Dochgarroch on the left.
The crash happened on the A82 near Dochgarroch on Monday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences following a one-vehicle crash on the A82 south of Inverness.

Police and firefighters were called to the Inverness to Fort William trunk road shortly after 7.50am on Monday following reports of a crash near Dochgarroch.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the roadside and was later charged in connection with several offences, including assault, culpable and reckless conduct and driving offences.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

The road remained open as crews dealt with the incident.

Police confirmed there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters attend A82 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the incident at 7.52 am, dispatching one appliance from Inverness to the scene.

Firefighters made sure the vehicle was safe before leaving the area.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 7.50am on Monday, April 21, we were called to a report of a crash on the A82 near Dochgarroch.

“Emergency services attended, and there were no reported injuries.

“A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assault, culpable and reckless conduct and driving offences.

“He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”