Home News Highlands & Islands

Fort William dad dies in climbing accident as tributes paid to ‘loving dad’ and ‘cherished husband’

Experienced climber Steven Pollok tragically died in an accident on Glen Nevis.

By Louise Glen
Steven Pollok who died in Glen Nevis in a climbing accident.
Steven Pollok from Fort William died in a tragic mountaineering accident in Glen Nevis. Image: Alvance British Aluminium/ Facebook.

Tributes have been paid to a Fort William dad who died in a climbing accident on Glen Nevis.

Steven Pollok, 37, has been described as a “respected colleague and friend” following the tragedy on Wednesday April 9.

Mr Pollok is survived by his wife, Sarah, and two children, Hamish and Millie.

Steven Pollok (second from left) who had died in a tragic climbing accident on Ben Nevis.
Steven Pollok (second from left) has died in a tragic climbing accident in Glen Nevis. Image: Alvance British Aluminium/ Facebook.

Alvance British Aluminium, Mr Pollok’s previous employer, posted on Facebook: “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our friend and former colleague, Steven Pollok, who tragically lost his life in a climbing accident in Glen Nevis.

“Steven served as a senior electrical engineer at Alvance British Aluminium and, even after moving on to new opportunities, remained a valued friend and trusted voice to many of his former colleagues.

“Steven brought not only expert knowledge and professionalism to his work, but also warmth, humour and genuine friendship.

“He made a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of working with him.

“He wasn’t just a colleague — he was a brilliant friend, and his presence will be profoundly missed.

Steven Pollok who died on Ben Nevis in a climbing accident.
Steven Pollok died in Glen Nevis in a climbing accident. Image: Manson and MacBeath Funeral Directors/ Facebook.

“His loss will be deeply felt across our teams, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“So greatly respected. So dearly missed.”

Mr Pollok’s funeral will be held in the Ben Nevis Hotel, Fort William, on Saturday April 26 at 2pm. People have been invited to wear something colourful.

A service will later be held at Inverness Crematorium on Monday April 28 at noon.

Dozens of people also paid their respects in the comments of a funeral notice, which was issued by Manson and MacBeath Funeral Directors on Facebook.

It reads: “Tragically, following a mountaineering accident in Glen Nevis, on Wednesday April 9, Steven William Pollok, aged 37 years, Stirling Place, Fort William (former Electrical Engineer at Alvance – British Aluminum).

Tributes to Fort William Dad Steven Pollok after Glen Nevis climbing tragedy

“A loving husband to Sarah, a treasured dad to Millie and Hamish, a cherished son to Stuart and the late Christine, a caring brother to Andrew and Yvonne and brother-in-law to Lisa, Dionne and Paul, a much-loved uncle, a dear relative and a very good friend to many.

“Forever in our hearts.”

Responding to the post, Colleen MacLean said: “Thinking of all the Pollok family – he was such an amazing person. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Martyn Cameron added: “Steven was a pleasure to work alongside. Heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Others described him as a “great guy” and a “lovely man”, with many offering condolences to his wife, children and wider family.

