News Highlands & Islands

Orkney airport serving world’s shortest flight could be about to get upgraded terminal building

Concerns have been raised about the current state of facilities at Westray airport.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Current Westray terminal building.
The current Westray airfield terminal with the fire garage behind it. Image: Orkney Islands Council.

A new airport terminal building to be used for the shortest commercial flight may be on the way for an Orkney island.

Plans have been submitted to the local council’s planning department for a new airport terminal at one end of the Guinness World Record–recognised flight at Westray Airport.

At just 1.7 miles long, the flight runs between the Orkney islands of Westray and Papa Westray.

It lasts just one minute and 30 seconds, although it can be done faster. The record is just 53 seconds.

The 1.7-mile try between Westray and Papa Westray is the shortest in the world.

The service is run by Loganair using a small, eight-seater plane.

For most of the year, it runs several times a week, as part of the inter-isles services.

Under new plans, Westray Airport would get a brand new terminal building and the number of parking spaces would be increased to 10.

This would include two electric vehicle charging points and one disabled access space.

Current Westray terminal over 30 years old and ‘not fit for purpose’

The new building would have a garage for a fire service vehicle, two toilets, and a shower for fire service personnel.

It would also have a kitchen, a departures waiting room, and a “watch room.”

Part of the current terminal building would be used as a shelter for e-bikes. The existing fire garage would be used for storage.

The plans have been submitted by the council itself.

The drawings for the proposed new terminal at Westray airport. Image: Orkney Islands Council.

However, they still have to get the thumbs up from the council’s development management team before they go ahead.

The council’s design document says the new terminal would be “simple, practical, and sustainable.”

It would also be “super insulated” to make it energy efficient.

Previously, a slightly different set of plans for a new, single-story terminal building were submitted at the end of last year.

But these were later withdrawn.

Emergency services concerned about Westray Airport in crisis situation

The building had to be moved by just three metres due to the requirements of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

As such, a new planning application was required.

However, the council has said no further planning fee was incurred for the change.

The current terminal building is now more than 30 years old, in need of maintenance, and no longer fit for purpose, according to the council.

The emergency services have also stated their concerns about the “watch room” and departures room being the same room.

Papa Westray
The flight between Papa Westray and Westray takes less than two minutes. Image: Orkney Islands Council

In an emergency, this would mean members of the public sharing a room with those handling the situation.

According to the design document, the proposed watch room has been designed so both ends of the runway are clearly visible from it.

This would ensure the fire crew can respond to an incident on the airfield within the two minutes mandated by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which is still 30 seconds longer than the Papa Westray flight takes.

Many of the small airport terminal buildings on Orkney’s islands have similarly been in need of an update.

As such, many of the islands with airports now have new terminal buildings – including the one at the other end of the shortest flight, in Papa Westray.

