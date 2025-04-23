Teen killed and another hospitalised after jet ski crashes into Shetland pier

A teenager has died and another is in hospital after a jet ski crashed into a Shetland pier.

Rescue teams raced to Gremista shortly after 4pm following reports of a collision in the water on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which took place at Catch Pier, north of Lerwick.

Air, land and sea rescue

Lerwick Coastguard Rescue Team and Lerwick RNLI lifeboat were among the first to arrive on the scene, working with firefighters, police and paramedics.

A coastguard helicopter was also in attendance, offering air support.

Shetland area commander Chris Sewell told BBC Radio Shetland: “Emergency services attended and a 18-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.