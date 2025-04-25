How Sorcha Bakery became Oban’s must-visit vegan spot

A vegan bakery has opened in Oban – and thanks to a loyal legion of followers the Albany Terrace shop is selling out every day.

After serving superb food at The Puffer on Easdale island for many years, Keren Cafferty decided she wanted to devote her time and energy to a new project.

And so she opened the Sorcha Bakery – the Gaelic word sorcha means light and radiance – a vegan venture with a strong emphasis on local and ethically sourced ingredients.

‘It was like ‘vegan’ was a word we should not use’

Keren said: “I have been a vegetarian for many years, but I realised that I was making a compromise that did not sit with what I believed about food, so I became vegan.

“For many years, my husband Mike and I owned The Puffer on Easdale and during Covid we made bread and bakery items for the local community.

“It was very difficult for people in the area to get bread, because rural and remote areas were the last in the chain to get basic food items.

“So I started supplying local businesses with my products – and they were very well received.”

When new owners were found for The Puffer, Keren and Mike made the decision to move off the island for a new life in Scammadale Glen.

Keren was for many years one of the co-organisers of the World Stone Skimming Championships and was immersed in island life – so it was quite the change.

With ideas for a new business swirling in her head, Keren says she wanted to “do something lighter, brighter and more compassionate” with the bakery.

And despite nerves over how a vegan business would be welcomed, she’s been delighted by the response.

Sorcha Bakery is sold out every week

As the business grew, Keren needed space to bake and created one at the back of the couple’s house.

“When I made the shift from vegetarian to vegan, it happened naturally, and I was still making the same products but using plant-based products.

“A funny thing happened with our Sheese scones (Sheese is a vegan version of cheese) as one business owner didn’t know they were now plant-based and wondered why I was not able to spell cheese.”

During the Clipper race that visited Oban in 2024, Keren noticed that there was an ideal space in the town to open a pop-up bakery.

She said: “There is a left luggage space on the North Pier, so I asked the owner if she would let us have a pop-up, and she enthusiastically agreed.

“So we opened, and honestly we could not keep up with the demand.”

Over the last few months, the bakery has gone from strength-to-strength.

And people know they need to get up early if they want some of Sorcha Bakery’s bread or one of its cinnamon buns.

Oban vegan bakery says 80% of customers are not on a plant-based diet

As the business grew, Keren decided that it was time to open her own shop in town.

She approached the owners of the former Petals florist shop, opposite the cinema building at the top of George Street, and a permanent base took shape.

Keren says 80% or more of her customers do not follow a plant-based diet, and simply love her bakes.

Sorcha Bakery is open two days a week, on Friday and Saturday from 10am until 2.30pm, with coffee and waffles available until closing.

Bread, including Scottish organic sourdough, granary, white loaves and rolls, along with a savoury selection of vegan haggis rolls, vegan sausage and Keren’s own red onion marmalade can be found on the shelves.

Doughnuts, bostocks, brownies, bakewell tarts, cinnamon buns, focaccia and pizza focaccia, are served up alongside their cardamom buns, scones and two new offerings of sandwiches and waffles.

With coffee from Argyll Coffee Roasters served up with oat Mylk, people can even enjoy a hot drink with their lunch.

Sorcha has sold out every day since it opened.

