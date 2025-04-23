Three businesses could FINALLY open at flood-prone Dingwall Business Park as nearby river to be diverted

Dingwall Business Park could see three local businesses join the complex more than three years after first expressing an interest to open up there.

The businesses were denied permission at the time because of the flood risk from the nearby River Peffery.

Now new flood defence measures to divert the river have now been approved it has opened the door for businesses to finally open on the site.

The flood mitigation plans are being funded by NatureScot, Highland Council and HIE and are expected to be completed later this year.

Councillors said the plan will make a “huge difference” to the business park.

Which local businesses can come back to the park?

The three companies asked the council to move into the business park in 2022.

Graham MacGregor Joinery and Fraser Mackenzie Electrical wanted full planning permission to erect offices, workshops and storage.

Meanwhile, Firth Plumbing, Heating and Roofing had submitted a tentative application for a storage unit.

They were all recommended for refusal by council planners, as environmental agency Sepa raised concerns of the flood risk from the nearby River Peffery.

According to council documents, the units have been vacant since the plans were thrown in turmoil.

Why have the plans been brought back?

The businesses’ plans returned again to councillors today as they were only refused by planners because of the flood risk.

Councillors at the time in 2022 overturned planners’ decisions amidst worries Highland Council was “writing off an entire business park” by refusing the plans.

This decision left the businesses in limbo and the saga was referred to Scottish Ministers as a result of Sepa’s continued objection.

Sepa, who themselves have an office in the Dingwall Business Park, said the park was at risk of damage in a 1-in-200 year flooding event.

Scottish Ministers have reviewed the proposals, and stated the business developments can go ahead once flood measures are completed.

Councillors have since agreed with Holyrood’s assessment and measures to amend the river can now proceed.

What is happening on the River Peffery?

The flood prevention measures are a three-stage process of “re-meandering” the river and installing excess water runoffs into floodplains.

This includes creating a “mosaic of wetland features” to improve local biodiversity and animal habitats.

Money for the project will come from NatureScot’s nature restoration fund, along with extra funding from HIE and £150,000 from Highland Council.

The main risk to the business park was the nearby bund adjacent to the park, which was at risk of a breach during a flood.

Work on plans for the bund is still underway, but it is anticipated the first stages of the River Peffery plan will be completed by September.

Council flood planner Alan Fraser said risks of the bund collapsing were “significantly reduced” by the river flow restoration.

Councillors say measures bring ‘huge difference’ to park

Dingwall and Seaforth councillor Margaret Paterson welcomed the flood management measures at the business park.

She said: “There’s no point in having a business park when you can’t allow businesses in.

“We’ve walked there, we’ve had meetings, it’s taken a long time.

She added the measures will make a “huge difference to the business park.”

Angela MacLean, also of Dingwall and Seaforth, agreed it had also taken a long time for the flood measures to be brought forward.

She also hoped the proposals meant business park could soon expand.

She said: “This will help and it will take a little bit of time, but it will make a huge difference.”

Read more from the Highlands