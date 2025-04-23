Three businesses could FINALLY open at flood-prone Dingwall Business Park as nearby river to be diverted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Three businesses could FINALLY open at flood-prone Dingwall Business Park as nearby river to be diverted

The local businesses have been held in limbo for over three years before flood mitigation measures were decided.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Dingwall Business Park sign.
Dingwall Business Park will soon be open again for businesses. Supplied by Google Maps.

Dingwall Business Park could see three local businesses join the complex more than three years after first expressing an interest to open up there.

The businesses were denied permission at the time because of the flood risk from the nearby River Peffery.

Now new flood defence measures to divert the river have now been approved it has opened the door for businesses to finally open on the site.

The flood mitigation plans are being funded by NatureScot, Highland Council and HIE and are expected to be completed later this year.

Councillors said the plan will make a “huge difference” to the business park.

Which local businesses can come back to the park?

The three companies asked the council to move into the business park in 2022.

Graham MacGregor Joinery and Fraser Mackenzie Electrical wanted full planning permission to erect offices, workshops and storage.

Meanwhile, Firth Plumbing, Heating and Roofing had submitted a tentative application for a storage unit.

Dingwall High Street.
Two of the businesses are currently based in Dingwall and one is in Muir of Ord. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson

They were all recommended for refusal by council planners, as environmental agency Sepa raised concerns of the flood risk from the nearby River Peffery.

According to council documents, the units have been vacant since the plans were thrown in turmoil.

Why have the plans been brought back?

The businesses’ plans returned again to councillors today as they were only refused by planners because of the flood risk.

Councillors at the time in 2022 overturned planners’ decisions amidst worries Highland Council was “writing off an entire business park” by refusing the plans.

This decision left the businesses in limbo and the saga was referred to Scottish Ministers as a result of Sepa’s continued objection.

Sepa, who themselves have an office in the Dingwall Business Park, said the park was at risk of damage in a 1-in-200 year flooding event.

An overview of which areas around the river will be changing. Image: Will Angus/Highland Council.

Scottish Ministers have reviewed the proposals, and stated the business developments can go ahead once flood measures are completed.

Councillors have since agreed with Holyrood’s assessment and measures to amend the river can now proceed.

What is happening on the River Peffery?

The flood prevention measures are a three-stage process of “re-meandering” the river and installing excess water runoffs into floodplains.

This includes creating a “mosaic of wetland features” to improve local biodiversity and animal habitats.

The ‘mosaic of wetland features’ planned for the river. Image: Highland Council.

Money for the project will come from NatureScot’s nature restoration fund, along with extra funding from HIE and £150,000 from Highland Council.

The main risk to the business park was the nearby bund adjacent to the park, which was at risk of a breach during a flood.

Work on plans for the bund is still underway, but it is anticipated the first stages of the  River Peffery plan will be completed by September.

Council flood planner Alan Fraser said risks of the bund collapsing were “significantly reduced” by the river flow restoration.

Councillors say measures bring ‘huge difference’ to park

Dingwall and Seaforth councillor Margaret Paterson welcomed the flood management measures at the business park.

She said: “There’s no point in having a business park when you can’t allow businesses in.

“We’ve walked there, we’ve had meetings, it’s taken a long time.

She added the measures will make a “huge difference to the business park.”

Further downstream, alternative streams will be created to cope with heavy rain. Image: Highland Council.

Angela MacLean, also of Dingwall and Seaforth, agreed it had also taken a long time for the flood measures to be brought forward.

She also hoped the proposals meant business park could soon expand.

She said: “This will help and it will take a little bit of time, but it will make a huge difference.”

