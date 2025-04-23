Why an Orkney businessman says his soon-to-open nightclub can work while others face hard times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Why an Orkney businessman says his soon-to-open nightclub can work while others face hard times

Neil Stevenson's Garden Square project will open this summer and feature a variety of ways for Orcadians and visitors to have fun

Garden Square under construction.
The Garden Square project in Kirkwall is currently under construction. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter

An Orkney businessman has revealed why he is opening a new nightclub at a time others are shutting across the country.

Neil Stevenson’s Garden Square will be home to a variety of new leisure spaces, including a nightclub, a music venue, a bowling alley, an arcade, and food kiosks.

The names for the nightclub and bowling alley have been announced as Rapture and Lanes, respectively.

An artist’s impression of  how the finished Garden Square will look. Image: with permission from Neil Stevenson.

The project, within what is locally known as the old Gardens Buildings on Bridge Street, has been under way for more than two years.

The plan has always been to have it ready for Orkney hosting the Island Games in July.

Speaking this week, the businessman says he’s on-track for the building being finished by the end of June.

Kirkwall’s Garden Square to open this summer

As part of that process, Orkney Islands Council planning department is now processing changes to the original plans, including the layout of the food kiosks and the addition of a new shed.

The inclusion of a shop has been removed from the plans, as this will instead feature in Mr Stevenson’s future plans for the Anchor Buildings next door.

He also said plans for a mural by Scottish artist Laura Morsley are now with the council for a decision.

How the bowling alley could look when it’s finished. Image: with permission from Neil Stevenson.

Orkney has had a combined bowling alley and arcade in the past, and Mr Stevenson opened the county’s previous nightclub, Fusion, back in 2003.

However these have all closed down over the years.

Indeed, venues across the country are facing difficult times.

Why does businessman think it’s the right time to open a new nightclub?

So why does Mr Stevenson think now is a good time to buck the trend and open one in an islands community with around 22,000 people?

The answer from Mr Stevenson is fairly simple: Garden Square won’t only be a nightclub.

He said: “It’s true that there are more nightclubs closing than opening at the moment.

“But, we’re doing this as part of a wider development.

Rapture nightclub will be part of the wider project at Garden Square. Image: with permission from Neil Stevenson.

“So, it’s possible that the club might struggle on its own, but as part of the bigger development, some of the costs will be shared. It’ll give it a chance.

“We’ll have fairly limited opening hours for it. We’ll only be open on Saturday nights and one Friday per month.

“We will open outwith those times for visiting acts, but we’re not going to try open it too much.

“The market has contracted, but the trend in socialising is now more towards what we’re doing with the bowling alley.

‘When people go out in Kirkwall now, they’re looking for activities’

“When people go out now, they’re looking for activities, not necessarily just going to a bar and consuming alcohol.

“So, the bowling alley will provide things for people to do. Hopefully, those people will go on to the club.

“For sure, it is tough times for nightclubs and music venues. So, we do need to support those.”

The nightclub will obviously be primarily aimed at over-18s.

However, he said they will be trying different types of events to make it accessible to everyone in the community.

Examples include events for under 18s, nights aimed at those over 30, and daytime clubbing.

They will also try to make the most of Orkney’s booming tourist industry, providing an attraction for the all-too-common rainy days on the islands.

As mentioned, Garden Square is not Mr Stevenson’s first project. From Kirkwall High Street fixture Grooves Records, to Fusion, Grooves toys, and small-plate dining at Twenty One, he has a lengthy list of eye-catching businesses to his name.

He won’t be done after Garden Square either.

Having purchased the Anchor Buildings next door, he says in early 2026 he will be moving forward with plans for a “mega” version of Grooves Records, a food hall, shops, and accommodation in those buildings.

Conversation