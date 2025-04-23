Why an Orkney businessman says his soon-to-open nightclub can work while others face hard times

An Orkney businessman has revealed why he is opening a new nightclub at a time others are shutting across the country.

Neil Stevenson’s Garden Square will be home to a variety of new leisure spaces, including a nightclub, a music venue, a bowling alley, an arcade, and food kiosks.

The names for the nightclub and bowling alley have been announced as Rapture and Lanes, respectively.

The project, within what is locally known as the old Gardens Buildings on Bridge Street, has been under way for more than two years.

The plan has always been to have it ready for Orkney hosting the Island Games in July.

Speaking this week, the businessman says he’s on-track for the building being finished by the end of June.

Kirkwall’s Garden Square to open this summer

As part of that process, Orkney Islands Council planning department is now processing changes to the original plans, including the layout of the food kiosks and the addition of a new shed.

The inclusion of a shop has been removed from the plans, as this will instead feature in Mr Stevenson’s future plans for the Anchor Buildings next door.

He also said plans for a mural by Scottish artist Laura Morsley are now with the council for a decision.

Orkney has had a combined bowling alley and arcade in the past, and Mr Stevenson opened the county’s previous nightclub, Fusion, back in 2003.

However these have all closed down over the years.

Indeed, venues across the country are facing difficult times.

Why does businessman think it’s the right time to open a new nightclub?

So why does Mr Stevenson think now is a good time to buck the trend and open one in an islands community with around 22,000 people?

The answer from Mr Stevenson is fairly simple: Garden Square won’t only be a nightclub.

He said: “It’s true that there are more nightclubs closing than opening at the moment.

“But, we’re doing this as part of a wider development.

“So, it’s possible that the club might struggle on its own, but as part of the bigger development, some of the costs will be shared. It’ll give it a chance.

“We’ll have fairly limited opening hours for it. We’ll only be open on Saturday nights and one Friday per month.

“We will open outwith those times for visiting acts, but we’re not going to try open it too much.

“The market has contracted, but the trend in socialising is now more towards what we’re doing with the bowling alley.

‘When people go out in Kirkwall now, they’re looking for activities’

“When people go out now, they’re looking for activities, not necessarily just going to a bar and consuming alcohol.

“So, the bowling alley will provide things for people to do. Hopefully, those people will go on to the club.

“For sure, it is tough times for nightclubs and music venues. So, we do need to support those.”

The nightclub will obviously be primarily aimed at over-18s.

However, he said they will be trying different types of events to make it accessible to everyone in the community.

Examples include events for under 18s, nights aimed at those over 30, and daytime clubbing.

They will also try to make the most of Orkney’s booming tourist industry, providing an attraction for the all-too-common rainy days on the islands.

As mentioned, Garden Square is not Mr Stevenson’s first project. From Kirkwall High Street fixture Grooves Records, to Fusion, Grooves toys, and small-plate dining at Twenty One, he has a lengthy list of eye-catching businesses to his name.

He won’t be done after Garden Square either.

Having purchased the Anchor Buildings next door, he says in early 2026 he will be moving forward with plans for a “mega” version of Grooves Records, a food hall, shops, and accommodation in those buildings.