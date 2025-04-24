Delayed electric hydrofoil boat due in Orkney within weeks after months of setbacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Delayed electric hydrofoil boat due in Orkney within weeks after months of setbacks

Communities are welcoming the 12-seat passenger boat but say it must not distract from replacing the existing fleet of ferries.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney hydrofoil
The arrival of an electric hydrofoil vessel is a matter of weeks away following a four-month delay Image: Artemis Technologies

An electric hydrofoil passenger boat is due to begin testing in Orkney next month – after original arrival dates of January and March came and went.

The small vessel, along with another 50-passenger boat, is due to be trialled in the isles after a successful £15.5 million bid was made for UK Government funding.

That bid came from Orkney Islands Council-run Orkney Ferries Ltd, Belfast-based Artemis Technologies, and the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC).

Dubbed the “Electric Orkney project”, the aim is to boost the council’s decarbonisation efforts.

The smaller of the two vessels is due to arrive ahead of the larger one.

Orkney island ferry at sea.
The hydrofoil ferries may work alongside existing the fleet of council-run ferries. Image: Orkney Ferries.

Before it can start ferrying passengers between Rousay, Egilsay, Wyre, Shapinsay, and the Orkney mainland though it needs to undergo sea trials.

Following the nearly four-month delay, a team from Orkney will be working with Artemis Technologies in Belfast next week.

A spokeswoman for the company said the visit will include sea trials and “final acceptance” of the vessel.

It is then expected the boat will arrive in Orkney “within a matter of weeks.”

Why has the Orkney hydrofoil project been delayed?

The spokesman said: “With the nature of this type of project and the groundbreaking technology involved, small, not uncommon delays have occurred as efforts to ensure all processes are correct and complete at each milestone are prioritised.”

The project presents an exciting, speedy, and cutting-edge way for Orcadians to get around the islands.

The hydrofoil technology means the hulls of the vessels will be lifted completely out of the water when they sail.

The hope is the new vessel could bolster the existing council-run ferry service permanently.

However, this will depend on how much they are used during the three-year trial

The council has been asking communities on the islands how they might use the additional service.

The Rousay, Egilsay, and Wyre Development Trust is a development organisation run by the islanders for the benefit of the 260 people who live on the three islands.

What do Orkney islanders think about the new boats?

Its chairman, Peter Roebuck, believes the communities will welcome the hydrofoil vessels.

However, there are still questions and concerns about how they will operate.

And the hydrofoil project must also not distract from the need to replace Orkney’s aging fleet of roll-on, roll-off ferries (Ro-Ro), he says.

Mr Roebuck said: “Our communities welcome the opportunity to stay at the cutting edge of renewable technology in trialling these boats.

“There is a combination of enthusiasm for the potential to improve connectivity between our islands and Mainland Orkney, together with some trepidation about their reliability.

There are concerns about the lack of infrastructure for the hydrofoil ferries at Rousay pier. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

“Also, there is real concern about the impact these boats may have on further extending the timetable for replacing our outdated and aging Ro-Ro ferry.

“The continuing five-year delay on phase two of the Orkney Harbours Masterplan continues to concern our communities about how and when our Ro-Ro will be replaced.

“So far, we have seen no sign of how passengers will locally embark or disembark these electric hydrofoils at all stages of the tide, nor how the boat will be recharged at terminals outside Kirkwall.

“We look forward to hearing more about when the trial will start, having seen no evidence of the necessary infrastructure being in place for them to start in the coming months.”

