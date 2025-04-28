Wick lifeboat volunteer barred from contacting ex after admitting harassment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Wick lifeboat volunteer barred from contacting ex after admitting harassment

Kevin Macalpine messaged friends and even the child of his former partner begging for a second chance.

By Jamie Ross
Kevin Macalpine was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Kevin Macalpine was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A lifeboat volunteer from Wick who begged for a second chance has been told to stay away from his former partner.

Kevin Macalpine, 53, had earlier admitted to sending repeated messages to his now ex-girlfriend when he could not accept things were over.

He would send messages to her friends and even her son, requesting them to pass on notes asking her to reconcile.

At Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday, following a deferment for background reports on his circumstances, Macalpine was admonished for his behaviour.

‘Extremely supportive of a non-harassment order’

Macalpine, of Glamis Road, had a 14-month relationship with his victim between 2023 and 2024, before the couple split.

Yesterday, fiscal depute Shay Treanor said it was only “shortly afterwards” that his campaign to win her back began.

“Mr Macalpine began to contact numerous associates of [her], including her son and colleagues. The messages were all of a similar nature,” he said.

“They were asking [her] son or colleague to contact her and ask her to reconcile the relationship.

“[She] was made aware of the messages from somebody she didn’t know. As a result of being made aware of the messages she forwarded matters to the police.”

Mr Treanor added Macalpine’s ex was “extremely supportive” of a non-harassment order being granted.

‘He went too far’

Macalpine’s defence solicitor, Robert Cruickshank, said the lifeboat volunteer meant no malice in his messaging.

“I start my submission by acknowledging on his behalf that it was entirely his fault that the relationship came to end.

“He realises, having had time to reflect, he went too far. He’s expressed regret and sorrow in terms of the report.

“Each individual message taken in isolation really wouldn’t have caused any harm. It just wasn’t taking ‘no’. I think, in fairness, there is a lack of malice to it, but he acknowledges it clearly would have caused irritation and upset to the lady.”

“He’s learned his lesson,” Mr Cruickshank added.

Sentencing him, Sheriff David Harvie said he was “content” a non-harassment order would be the appropriate disposal in the case and admonished him – delivering no further punishment.

The order, which prevents Macalpine from contacting or attempting to contact his former partner, will be active for the next two years.