Wick lifeboat volunteer barred from contacting ex after admitting harassment

A lifeboat volunteer from Wick who begged for a second chance has been told to stay away from his former partner.

Kevin Macalpine, 53, had earlier admitted to sending repeated messages to his now ex-girlfriend when he could not accept things were over.

He would send messages to her friends and even her son, requesting them to pass on notes asking her to reconcile.

At Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday, following a deferment for background reports on his circumstances, Macalpine was admonished for his behaviour.

‘Extremely supportive of a non-harassment order’

Macalpine, of Glamis Road, had a 14-month relationship with his victim between 2023 and 2024, before the couple split.

Yesterday, fiscal depute Shay Treanor said it was only “shortly afterwards” that his campaign to win her back began.

“Mr Macalpine began to contact numerous associates of [her], including her son and colleagues. The messages were all of a similar nature,” he said.

“They were asking [her] son or colleague to contact her and ask her to reconcile the relationship.

“[She] was made aware of the messages from somebody she didn’t know. As a result of being made aware of the messages she forwarded matters to the police.”

Mr Treanor added Macalpine’s ex was “extremely supportive” of a non-harassment order being granted.

‘He went too far’

Macalpine’s defence solicitor, Robert Cruickshank, said the lifeboat volunteer meant no malice in his messaging.

“I start my submission by acknowledging on his behalf that it was entirely his fault that the relationship came to end.

“He realises, having had time to reflect, he went too far. He’s expressed regret and sorrow in terms of the report.

“Each individual message taken in isolation really wouldn’t have caused any harm. It just wasn’t taking ‘no’. I think, in fairness, there is a lack of malice to it, but he acknowledges it clearly would have caused irritation and upset to the lady.”

“He’s learned his lesson,” Mr Cruickshank added.

Sentencing him, Sheriff David Harvie said he was “content” a non-harassment order would be the appropriate disposal in the case and admonished him – delivering no further punishment.

The order, which prevents Macalpine from contacting or attempting to contact his former partner, will be active for the next two years.