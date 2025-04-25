Firefighters battle Fort William house blaze for more than seven hours

Firefighters battled through the night to save a Fort William home from destruction.

Crews were tasked to Wallace Place, a residential street, shortly before 1am to reports of a dwelling fire.

They remained at the scene for around seven hours.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed there were no reports of any injuries.

Seven-hour battle to save Fort William property

They were made aware of the blaze at 12.40am this morning.

Four appliances from Fort William, Kinlochleven and Fort Augustus attended.

Two hose reel jets and two main jets were in full operation as crews worked to dampen down the flames.

Personnel also deployed breathing apparatus, small tools and ground monitors.

The stop message was received at 7.14am, with crews leaving the scene a short time ago.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.