Fears Highland’s largest battery storage site ‘right on the doorstep’ of King Charles’ beloved Castle of Mey could impact rural beauty

The objection from Highland councillors will be passed to Scottish Ministers who will make the final decision on the project.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
King Charles at the Castle of Mey in 2019. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Plans for one of Scotland’s largest battery storage sites have been objected to by Highland councillors because it is just two miles from King Charles’ beloved Castle of Mey.

The battery storage site is set to have the largest capacity in the Highlands and would be one of the highest capacity sites in the whole of Scotland.

The battery site has been earmarked for the equivalent size of 17 football pitches worth of agricultural land in Caithness.

Local objectors to the proposal have raised concerns over the environmental and tourism impact as well as the lack of local benefit.

Could new battery storage sites affect bees found at the Castle of Mey gardens?
The Castle of Mey is a popular visitor attraction on the North Coast 500. Image: Shutterstock.

Councillors have submitted an objection, but officials have warned the objection may not hold up when scrutinised by Scottish Ministers.

Developer Simec Atlantis Energy (SAE) says the development will ensure the transition to net zero and provide energy security with “minimal impact.”

What are some of the battery storage concerns?

Andy Hayton, a Mey resident, said the proposal is an “industrial eyesore” that would “brutalise the tranquil and historic landscape” of the area.

He raised concerns over the environmental impacts of the development and called SAE’s plan to plant trees to mitigate the site impact “insulting.”

Christine Tait said if there was a fire at the site, it would be a “risk to human life” as the fire service are “woefully ill-equipped” in the rural area.

Richard Shaw is a keen cyclist from Wick and said the route will impact the National Cycle Route to John O’Groats that runs adjacent to the site.

The Far North Way Inverness to John O’ Groats route runs along the site edge. Image: Alex Banks/DCT Media.

Mr Shaw said the development would affect tourism as he often meets cyclists and walkers from abroad on the route.

Mr Shaw added: “I find it stressful that I cannot rely on elected governments and officials to represent my and others’ views on rejecting this.”

Councillors make objection due to impact on Castle of Mey

Councillors objected to “cumulative impact” of the proposal as one of several other battery storage sites in the area.

They also noted the adverse effect it could have on King Charles’ cherished Castle of Mey, which is just a couple of miles away from the development.

Councillor Matthew Reiss raised concerns about the closeness of the site to the North Coast 500, John O’Groats and the Castle of Mey which he described as “right on the doorstep” of the proposed site.

The Castle of Mey grounds with the proposed site, pictured in yellow. Image: Google

Council planner Dafydd Jones said the site is only three metres high and “not particularly prominent or visible” except on the immediately adjacent road.

Other councillors, including Karl Rosie, were more inclined not to raise an objection with Ministers.

He said that a recent site visit to a battery site near Fort Augustus had convinced him the sites were safe and “in the context of energy security” was happy not to submit an objection.

How big is the Mey battery storage site?

The 300 megawatt site is set to be one of the biggest in the Highlands.

It is one of several battery storage sites in the Mey area which are being planned or have already been approved.

How the site could look with the National Cycle Route passing along the site. Supplied by Simec Atlantis Energy/Highland Council Planning.

SAE have said the site would hold approximately 352 battery units in a site totalling 10.65 hectares.

The application now lies with the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit who will make a final decision.

