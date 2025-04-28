Man and woman charged after £20k of heroin found at Lerwick ferry terminal

A man and woman have been charged after drugs were seized at Lerwick ferry terminal.

Police officers recovered a cache of heroin at the ferry terminal on Shetland at about 7.30am on Sunday April 27.

The drugs found had an estimated street value of £20,000.

A 42-year-old-man and 32-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

The pair are expected to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court this week.

A report will also be sent to the procurator fiscal.

DI Calum Reid said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact police on 101.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.