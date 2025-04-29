Former Wick church on North Coast 500 route to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Wick church on North Coast 500 route to go under the hammer

The property has been earmarked as having 'enormous potential' for redevelopment into apartments. 

By Michelle Henderson
Facade of former church on Bridge Street in Wick.
The former Free Church on Bridge Street in Wick will go under the hammer later this week. Image: Future Property Auctions

An impressive former church on the NC500 route will go under the hammer at auction this week.

The substantial building – once the town’s Free Church – sits on Wick’s Bridge Street has been given a guide price of £115,000.

It will go up for sale in a timed online auction on Thursday.

Auctioneers from Future Property Auctions will open bidding at £107,000 as developers battle it out.

View looking up Bridge Street in Wick with buildings on both sides.
The property faces onto the town’s main thoroughfare to John O’Groats, which forms part of the North Coast 500. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media.

Could the North Coast 500 church house the town’s latest housing development?

The former church has been earmarked as having ‘enormous potential’ for redevelopment into apartments.

The property faces onto the town’s main thoroughfare to John O’Groats, which forms part of the North Coast 500.

Comprising two floors, the town centre building is said to be in excellent condition.

Stained glass window inside church.
The property has several signature features, including stained-glass windows. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Stage area with light blue carpet.
The former church is said to be in excellent condition and offers a number of large rooms. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Pictures taken of the building’s interior highlight several key features, including the stained-glass windows and a stage.

Gothic church was more recently a furniture store

The church dates back to the 1800s and was designed by William Johnston Gray of Berwick and is Gothic in style.

The church was decommissioned as a place of worship and has since been utilised as a retail space.

Alterations have been made to the building’s interior to create open plan spaces.

furniture for sale inside church hall.
The former church has recently been home to a furniture and flooring business. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Most recently, the Bridge Street property has housed the town’s Jack’s furniture and flooring sales business.

The eye-catching wooden bear outside the former Free Church in Wick. Bridge Street, Wick. Image: Future Property Auctions

Bidding for the Caithness property will begin at 10am on Thursday.

