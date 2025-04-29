Former Wick church on North Coast 500 route to go under the hammer

An impressive former church on the NC500 route will go under the hammer at auction this week.

The substantial building – once the town’s Free Church – sits on Wick’s Bridge Street has been given a guide price of £115,000.

It will go up for sale in a timed online auction on Thursday.

Auctioneers from Future Property Auctions will open bidding at £107,000 as developers battle it out.

Could the North Coast 500 church house the town’s latest housing development?

The former church has been earmarked as having ‘enormous potential’ for redevelopment into apartments.

The property faces onto the town’s main thoroughfare to John O’Groats, which forms part of the North Coast 500.

Comprising two floors, the town centre building is said to be in excellent condition.

Pictures taken of the building’s interior highlight several key features, including the stained-glass windows and a stage.

Gothic church was more recently a furniture store

The church dates back to the 1800s and was designed by William Johnston Gray of Berwick and is Gothic in style.

The church was decommissioned as a place of worship and has since been utilised as a retail space.

Alterations have been made to the building’s interior to create open plan spaces.

Most recently, the Bridge Street property has housed the town’s Jack’s furniture and flooring sales business.

Bidding for the Caithness property will begin at 10am on Thursday.